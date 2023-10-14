As a small child Alexandra Hindle grew up on the cattle property, Warilda, north west of Charleville.
Her home schooling meant she played with more animals than humans, but even she couldn't predict that one day that love would lead her to become an international horse trainer.
After finishing her schooling at Fairholme College, Alexandra was accepted as a vet student at James Cook University. She got three years into her studies when she injured her back playing rugby. She was told she would never be a large animal vet, so she studied a Bachelor of New Media, specialising in marketing.
However her life completely altered after heading to Paris with her parents Lindsay and Belinda Hindle for the Charolais Conference in 2014, where she met a Mexican delegate who she later married and moved there.
But as the relationship broke down in a country where everyday life was dangerous, she found comfort in an Arab/Andalusian gelding called Kalimba.
"I was going through a rough time in my life, so I used this gelding to give me a form therapy and light at the end of a nasty tunnel, she said.
Initially her equine therapy started as trick training in liberty, teaching her gelding to sit, bow, lie down, rear up on command, without a saddle or bridle.
When she took part in a Cabalgata, a trail ride, she found the level of horsemanship somewhat barbaric and she set out to reshape the way many Mexicans train and educate their horses.
She began building awareness of what could be achieved by presenting hundreds of liberty and trick shows all over Mexico.
"I really wanted to change that culture and be a role model for girls and women, as they were suppressed, not only in day-to-day life, but also where horses were concerned, as they were considered dangerous animals," she said.
She moved to Mexico City to become a professor in a prestigious dressage school, where she further developed her skills working with Andalusian, Arab, Friesan and Lusitano horses.
"Training horses to do piaffe and passage in an indoor arena was certainly a world away from mustering on the Australian stockhorses I grew up with," she said.
She finished at the dressage school and created Hindle Horsemanship.
She gave her first liberty and natural horsemanship clinic, in Spanish, to a group of 70 participants. In no time at all, she was giving clinics in the USA, Guatemala, Honduras and Panama.
Now the Hindle Horsemanship Centre is set up in Highfields for riding lessons, training horses, agistment, clinics and horse camps.
"Most of our students are from beginners to intermediate, while the more advanced riders come to refine their skills. I find it really rewarding to be able to teach and shape the next generation of riders," she said.
"We've found that best lesson horses are the retired campdrafters. Some of them were just sitting in a back paddock prior to joining us and they've really found a new lease on life in the lesson program, loving the attention they get from the children."
Previously a juvenile campdraft winner, Alexandra is a regular competitor on the campdrafting circuit and is proud to be campaigning some pretty talented horses for Lois Cameron, Gwen McMillan and of course, Lindsay and Belinda Hindle.
Although Alex calls Highfields home, she still travels overseas regularly to give clinics on a range of topics, including; liberty, trick training, cattle working and colt starting.
