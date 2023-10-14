As rural women celebrate International Day of Rural Women on Sunday, Tambo district grazier Pam Pullos has a simple message for her sisters.
"We all need to be flexible and adaptable and learn on the run," she said.
Mrs Pullos is the first to admit that many women who don't come from a rural back ground just have to get on with it and get the job done.
She and her husband Peter are both well equipped in learning to be flexible as they made a life changing decision in 2009 and moved from the Gold Coast to take on her father's property, Killarney Park.
The couple had been running a Five Star Handy Mart at Tugun, where they grew the staff from five to 30, in the 20 years of ownership.
"Working seven days a week for 20 years was a lot of hard work, and I am proud of what we have achieved," she said.
When the chance to take over her father's property arose, the couple jumped at the opportunity.
Mrs Pullos had left Killarney Park when she was 10 and moved to Toowoomba with her mother, and said the opportunity to come home was too good to refuse.
She did move back to live with her father after her schooling for a short time and worked as a governess.
It was during that time when she met Peter, who was working in the district on Tarrina for Howard Hobbs.
"When Peter and I returned we stepped back in and became absorbed with the community," she said.
"However we had to learn how a western property needed to be managed, as we were in our 20s the last time we were there."
To try and diversify their business, the couple entered into sheep meat and goat production, after constructing the appropriate fencing in 2018.
"That was another learning curve, but we made the decision as we need to diversify," she said.
"We have a relatively small block so we need to be able to get as much out of our country as we can."
Santa Gertrudis have also been the core to operations on Killarney Park since they took ownership of the property 12 years ago.
Their ties to Santa Gertrudis stretch back more than 40 years to when her father, Ray Mayne, began using them.
The couple have now embarked on a classification process through the Santa Gertrudis Association for the past three years.
The classification process will be completed next year, and the couple will register Killarney Park Santa Gertrudis stud.
So would Mrs Pullos change her life and the journey it has led her on?
"No way cows, don't argue back like customers do," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.