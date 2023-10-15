Barrel racing is one of the fastest growing sports in Australia and shows no sign of slowing down yet, especially in Queensland's central west, where Barrels 4 A Cause, a not-for-profit group have attracted at times over 100 competitors, coming from as far as Gympie, Mt Isa and Rockhampton.
Barrels 4 A Cause raises funds close to the hearts of local communities and so far in the four years of the club's operation the team has raised over $50,000 for charities such as West n Breast and Prostate Support Group and Epilepsy QLD.
Most recently they hosted the Barrels 4 A Cause RFDS charity ball and barrel race in Alpha, which raised $8500 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
The weekend saw talented riders come from near and far to compete for a total prize pool of just over $19,000, stunning Eddie Fisher buckles and the end of saddle series Open and Junior 1D trophy saddles.
On the Saturday evening, jeans and boots were traded for ballgowns and heels as the event's charity ball took place.
Pockets were dug deep for the auction, which saw items such as stallion services, three nights' accommodation, paintings and even a set of longhorns sold.
The important message of why funds were being raised for the RFDS was brought home with a story from guest speaker Rhiannon Finger from Telarah Station.
The committee's now looking forward to bringing barrel racing action back in 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.