Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Barrels 4 a Cause turns on charity ball for RFDS at Alpha

By Tayla Kinsey
October 15 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Barrel racing is one of the fastest growing sports in Australia and shows no sign of slowing down yet, especially in Queensland's central west, where Barrels 4 A Cause, a not-for-profit group have attracted at times over 100 competitors, coming from as far as Gympie, Mt Isa and Rockhampton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.