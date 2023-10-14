Viv Cranney, a local grazier and business woman in the Goondiwindi region, with a small group of local community members, instigated an 'Opera in the Gardens' event in 2019 with several aims in mind.
The first was to bring opera to the people of the Goondiwindi region, and highlight the beautiful settings available in the region.
The second aim is to financially support, through the purchase of goods and services, and increased visitor numbers, local volunteer community groups.
The third aim is to donate any profit from the event to a charity, and this has been to cancer research, with an emphasis on prevention and treatment in rural and remote areas.
This year, any profits will be donated to the GI Cancer Institute for bowel cancer research, in memory of local legend Esme Cairns, who was the inaugural treasurer of Opera in the Gardens Inc.
A fourth aim is to support and promote local talent, and from the first event, this involved a local community choral group 'Encanto' supporting the professional opera singers, and delivering their own pieces.
This tradition will continue for this year's event, being held on Saturday evening.
A Friday workshop in voice was offered by the professional opera singers to support local talent.
This year, the excellent Angel Strings Quartet, which will accompany the opera singers, also offered a strings workshop for local students, who similarly will perform their workshopped pieces on stage with the professionals.
These free workshops, supported again by the RADF managed by the Goondiwindi Regional Council, provide a very unique opportunity for local students - small group tuition by professional performers, and a subsequent performance experience in their local community.
