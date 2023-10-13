Queensland Country Life
Jessie and Ella Bourke launched By Sisterly from Marionvale Station

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
October 14 2023 - 8:00am
Ella and Jessie Bourke have launched their own fashion line from their family property, Marionvale Station, located 360km north- west of Townsville, Queensland. Picture by Vicki Miller Photography
Sisters Jessie and Ella Bourke have designed an Australian-made clothing line, inspired by femininity and elements of iconic western wear, from their remote cattle property in northern Queensland.

