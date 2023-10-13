Sisters Jessie and Ella Bourke have designed an Australian-made clothing line, inspired by femininity and elements of iconic western wear, from their remote cattle property in northern Queensland.
Despite being on a property with a bi-weekly mail service, patchy service and internet, and working full-time as graziers, the girls show all the grit and determination to be successful entrepreneurs.
The Bourke family moved to the 16,053 hectare Marionvale Station in Greenvale, around 360km north- west of Townsville, in 2019, after several property moves across Queensland during the girls' childhood.
"Growing up, these transitions were made super easy and comfortable knowing Jessie and I always had each other as sisters and best friends," Ella said.
Working together on a fashion label made sense due to their incredibly close bond and having spent the last few years working together daily at the family's beef operation - the idea blossoming over smoko.
The sisters work alongside their parents, Andrew and Toni, who run around 3500 head of mostly Brahman cattle, with a small herd of Angus breeders crossed with Wagyu bulls, fitting into the F1 market.
"We think running a family operation is so special because you get to live and work alongside your family members, the people we love dearly, every day," Ella said.
The girls said the best thing about working on the land was the variety in their daily jobs, along with being outdoors and surrounded by their dogs, horses, and cattle.
They thought the flexibility developed while working on the station had helped them adapt to the challenge of creating a homegrown business, all while living and working remotely.
The girls said their mother inspired their love of fashion, and were first introduced to the runway after modelling in a fashion parade she coordinated at the Marlborough Show in 2009.
They hit the stage once again at their mum's next big gig, the Beef Australia Fashion Parade in 2009 and 2012, before landing additional modelling jobs - fuelling the flames for their interest in fashion.
"Our mum is an inspiration for our dreams and has embedded strong morals as well as her unique style and gracious presence," Ella and Jessie said.
"She taught us to be brave, bold and capable women within both industries."
At just 23 and 20-years-of-age, Jessie and Ella are a month out from launching their first fashion line through their label By Sisterly, after two years of researching, networking, and drawing up designs.
Through trial and error, the girls checked-off the different components needed to create a garment that would be completely Australian-designed and made, accepting higher manufacturing costs on all fronts.
"Our end game was to support our country and buy local where possible," Ella said.
This process has meant a lot of up front costs for the girls, including taking time off work to travel to Melbourne to meet their pattern makers and critique samples.
As the business will be completely online to start off with, the girls have been busy building their online presence through social media, with almost 3000 flowers on Instagram since launching the page in January.
"It's been such a big learning experience and even though our launch has taken so long we now understand the protocols and what mistakes not to make for all our future collections," Ella said.
Their first collection, By Sisterly Blossoms, was designed to be dropped during the Spring to Summer seasons and inspired by a spring picnic.
Their fashions ethos were to create unique designs, with tasteful colour palettes, whilst fusing femininity with sophistication.
"The aesthetics of modest cuts, cute frills and delicate bows helped us to shape finer detailing on each garment that we hoped to create feminine products," Ella said.
"We chose unique fabric designed by an artist while also tying in denim which we felt brought us back to recognising the rural way."
