Heroes nominated for saving Baralaba farmer trapped in grain silo

October 13 2023 - 6:00pm
OIC at Baralaba Police Station Sergeant Wylie Steel, Constable Callam Moriarty, and OIC at Baralaba Ambulance Station Vaughan Mason. Picture supplied
OIC at Baralaba Police Station Sergeant Wylie Steel, Constable Callam Moriarty, and OIC at Baralaba Ambulance Station Vaughan Mason. Picture supplied

The first responders who bravely led the rescue of a trapped 78-year-old Baralaba farmer from a grain silo in central Queensland have been nominated for a QBANK Everyday Hero Award.

