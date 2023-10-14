Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Sam Fryer on why he created popular podcast, A Place to Call Home

By Zoe Thomas
October 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Fryer is the founder and host of the increasingly popular rural podcast A Place to Call Home. Picture: Zoe Thomas
Sam Fryer is the founder and host of the increasingly popular rural podcast A Place to Call Home. Picture: Zoe Thomas

The journey to acquiring land ownership is certainly not without its challenges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.