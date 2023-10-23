Two breeders that have excelled in RNA Paddock to Palate competitions in recent years were among the big winners in the third annual Barcoo Beef Challenge feedlot trial, which concluded with the presentation of trophies in Tambo on Saturday night.
Not only did John Brown, Jabinda, Tambo, and Simon and Mym Daley, Mineeda, Blackall, collect prizes for Charolais and Charolais-cross pens but the couple with the highest grossing pen, Andrew and Anna Nugent, Toolong, Tambo, also entered Charolais cattle in the contest.
A crowd of 110 gathered for the revelation of winners in a gala evening under the stars where Nationals leader and Maranoa MP David Littleproud was the guest of honour.
After claiming champion local pen and champion overall pen in the average daily weight gain section, Jabinda Pastoral went on to win the award for overall champion pen of cattle after ADG and carcase results were aggregated.
The winning pen was a Santa Gertrudis Charolais-cross, using Rosevale Santa and Kilkenny Charolais genetics, and John Brown said the Charolais had been a more recent addition to his breeding program.
"I thought the Charolais would add eye muscle, and help the carcase more," he said. "They're probably better carcase cattle than straight Santas."
Because he didn't have a lot of females joined to Charolais bulls when competition entries opened, the pen included one straight Santa steer.
"I didn't have extra to play with, put it that way," Mr Brown said.
Winning his own RNA Paddock to Palate 100 day class grain-fed blue ribbon in 2020, Mr Brown said he took a lot from championship results by Palgrove, saying that as far as carcase went, they had a monopoly of the class.
"I think you can take a leaf out of that book," he said.
Mr Brown is the president of the Tambo-based competition and said he was always curious as to what might let his team down.
"I don't take anything for granted," he said.
A pen of Charolais steers purchased at Barcaldine's special show sale in June helped Tambo's Andrew and Anna Nugent, who trade as AMP Pastoral, to strong results in the non-vendor bred ADG section of the Barcoo Beef Challenge, and then onto prizes for the highest grossing individual animal and highest grossing pen, as well as being runners-up in the overall pen championship.
Anna Nugent said she'd gone to Barcaldine to select cattle for the contest, as they had a lot on at home at the time, and couldn't go past the prize-winning cattle shown by Alister and Kym Day, Jaccondoll, Barcaldine.
"You enter something to be competitive but we weren't expecting the result we got," she said.
"Charolais did well in the Barcoo Challenge last year and the cattle we bought were big, leggy, rawboned, and I thought they had room to grow.
"It was hard because everything was in forward store condition back then, and you're trying to get compensatory weight gain."
The Nugents also put a homebred pen in the challenge but Ms Nugent said trading was the basis of their business model.
"We've come off a tremendous season where anyone breeding would have done spectacularly well, but those of us trading suffered a little," she said.
"The biggest thing is to follow the market and each of us will average somewhere in the middle over time.
"Breeding or trading, we're all passionate about building our business."
Blackall's Simon and Mym Daley entered three separate pens of cattle, based on different breeds and crosses, into the challenge to see what direction that took them, but ended up discovering that each was as good as the other.
An individual steer from each pen - Charolais, Santa-Charolais, and Angus-Charolais - tied in first place for the award for highest scoring individual carcase, with 87.5 points each.
Mym Daley said the hat trick had thrown their idea of finding an outcome that way out the window, but it was a result they were very happy with.
They did well with Charolais cattle in the first year of the Barcoo Beef Challenge, winning the vendor-bred carcase section, and followed that up in 2022 when they received the champion carcase award in the prestigious RNA Paddock to Palate competition.
It was the straight Charolais pen that won them the trophy for overall champion pen in the carcase section of the Barcoo Challenge this year.
"We try and pick cattle by eye, from what we judge is a good beast,"Mr Daley said.
"We've been breeding our own cattle for a long while - our cattle would be 98 per cent vendor-bred.
"Maybe all the dry years, when we had to be very hard on our culling, helped in the end."
Ms Daley said they put a lot of emphasis on welfare at weaning time to ensure their young cattle had no setbacks.
"There were plenty of really good cattle in the competition this year - it's just our passion," she said.
Anna Nugent, who's the challenge secretary, said the results had all been sent to Black Box Co for analysis this year, and a webinar was being scheduled to take entrants through the outcomes.
"It's more educational - we think it will help them decode their results," she said. "Plus it shares the feedback role; BFeeders has had a very big job doing all that in the past."
The challenge this year involved 19 different vendors, who entered 520 head of cattle.
Average daily gain pen winners:
Carcase pen winners:
Highest individual average daily gain: AMP Cattle Co (3.60kg/day)
Highest individual carcase: SJ & MM Daley
Highest grossing individual animal: AMP Cattle Co - $2699.90
Highest grossing pen: AMP Cattle Co - $30,408.26
Highest local pen (aggregate of ADG and carcase results within Blackall-Tambo shire): 3rd AMP Cattle Co, 2nd Bottletree Pastoral, 1st Jabinda Pastoral
Overall champion pen (aggregate of ADG and carcase results): 3rd Bottletree Pastoral, 2nd AMP Cattle Co, 1st Jabinda Pastoral
