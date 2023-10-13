There were 645 head sold at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
The market held up well in tough times, according to agents, with cows, store cows, steers and feeders all holding their rates. Younger heifers were easier.
Trevor Neumann, Ma Ma Creek, sold Charolais feeder steers for $880 and light weaner steers for $495.
L and S Logan, Mulgowie, sold Santa cross feeder steers for $840.
Maurice Harrington, Helidon, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1040 and weaner steers for $680.
Irene Steffens, Flagstone Creek, sold Angus weaner steers for $745.
The Olm Family, Ropeley, sold Charbray cows for $1000.
Paul Cooper, Braemore, sold Brahman light feeder heifers for $610 and $540.
Gary Brennan and Angela Mazzaracca, Woolshed, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $620 and weaner steers for $560.
THC Investments, Flagstone Creek, sold lines of Droughtmaster and Charolais backgrounder steers for $790 and $790.
Bruce Schulz, Ropeley, sold Brahman steers for $820.
Brett Hennessy and Renee Sternberg, Laidley Heights, sold a line of Brahman backgrounder steers for $650.
Ron Monro, Mt Tarampa, sold Charbray backgrounder steers for $710.
Robel Pastoral, Iredale, sold Angus weaner steers for $760 and $580.
Darren Schiefelbein, Glamorganvale, sold Brangus weaner steers for $560 and heifers for $470.
Rodney and Louise Litfin, Thornton, sold Santa cows and calves for $810.
