Queensland Country Life
Home/News

State freight subsidy aimed at reducing cost of living in far north Qld

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
October 13 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A road train making its way over a flooded crossing in northern Queensland. Picture supplied.
A road train making its way over a flooded crossing in northern Queensland. Picture supplied.

The Queensland government has acknowledged the extra cost of living pressures faced by remote Far North Queensland communities, announcing a new $64 million freight subsidy package.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.