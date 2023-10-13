Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Queensland Farmers Federation calls for a change in the timing of rural property valuations

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
October 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QFF chief executive officer Jo Sheppard. Picture supplied
QFF chief executive officer Jo Sheppard. Picture supplied

The Queensland Farmers Federation and the Tablelands Regional Council have teamed up to have farm property valuations carried out every three years instead of annually.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.