Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Crossbred weaner steers reached 274.2c/kg and soft weaner heifers reach 198.2c/kg at Emerald

October 13 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firm to dearer market for young steers and weaner heifers at Emerald
Firm to dearer market for young steers and weaner heifers at Emerald

The Emerald combined cattle sale on Thursday saw a slightly smaller yarding of 844 head penned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.