Firm to dearer market for young steers and weaner heifers at Emerald

The Emerald combined cattle sale on Thursday saw a slightly smaller yarding of 844 head penned.
Quality improved for most young cattle descriptions this week and therefore a firm to dearer market was realised for young steers and especially weaner heifers.
Heavy well finished prime cattle were in limited supply this week and therefore the better quality pens saw a slight increase in competition.
As has been the story for quite some weeks now, the plainer lesser quality descriptions of cattle still met with very limited attention and reduced rates.
Highlights of the yarding were heavy bulls selling to a dearer trend reaching 225.2c/kg whilst the lead of the heavy prime cows topped at 186.2c/kg.
The better quality softer lines of crossbred weaner steers reached 274.2c/kg to average 241c/kg whilst soft weaner heifers reached 198.2c/kg to average 179c/kg and considerably dearer on average compared to recent sales.
A pen of aged Brahman cows with fresh young calves made $760/unit.
In the vendor highlights, Bettafield Farming, Bettafield, Gindie, sold heavy meatworks bulls to top the sale at 225.2c/kg, the lead pen weighed 890 kgs and return $1986/head.
KM Ratcliffe, Duiedar, The Willows, sold Shorthorn cows weighing 571 kgs which made 159.2c/kg to return $909/head.
