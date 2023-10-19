More central Queensland farmers were using new combine harvesters this year than years prior, with sales and deliveries more than doubling in the last financial year.
Sales representative Garth Carli from Milne Bros, Emerald, said while a good year of sales may look like two or three harvesters sold, the Emerald store had sold and delivered six or seven in the 2022/23 financial year.
Mr Carli said the biggest driver of the increase in sales was likely due to the ability to use the instant asset write-off introduced in October 2020 in response to the COVID pandemic. He thought people had likely wanted to take advantage of the scheme before it ended on June 30, 2023.
He said another driver could be the increase in price of contract harvesting work, but there would be a trade-off there since machinery had also gone up around 30 per cent in the last two or three years.
He noticed larger capacity models were also being purchased in the area, which he said could have been the result of needing machinery with better technology and increased capacity to complete larger jobs.
Although sales had somewhat cooled, they were still quoting machines and had orders waiting to be fulfilled as manufacturing delays remained as companies continued to iron out production issues following COVID.
"I wouldn't know the exact number off the top of my head but the factory is just working nonstop to try and pump out these orders, but they just they just can't keep up," he said.
Mr Carli understood that manufacturers thought the delays may extend until 2026.
Although harvesters were in high demand for some, he said other clients had decided to hold onto older equipment in fear of going into debt with oncoming drier conditions predicted.
The McNamara family has just finished harvesting chickpeas and will soon be harvesting wheat across the family's two dryland cropping properties in the Central Highlands area of Springsure.
Mr McNamara was on of the farmers who decided to purchase a new harvester in the last year to replace a second-hand machine he purchased in 2017.
The main reason he decided to purchase a new machine was that he was having issues sourcing parts and servicing after his local dealership closed up shop.
Mr McNamara said he also decided to purchase a new harvester as it would mean "less breakdowns and headaches" during harvest.
He purchased a CASE IH 6150 harvester from Milne Bros in Emerald and said once a couple of little hiccups with loose bolts were fixed it was running well and efficiently.
So far, he had harvested a good crop of chickpeas at the family's Orion Park property, and described prices as "fairly steady".
According to Grain Central prices sit at $694 per tonne, with Australia exporting 77,616 tonnes of chickpeas during the month of August.
Mr McNamara said their chickpea yield was a little 'above average' for his area, getting around 450 tonne off 350 hectares.
He said an average year would see around half a tonne per hectare, so seeing slightly more than half a tonne per hectare this year was a positive.
The family's wheat harvest, across around 404 hectares (1000 acres) on their Maxmoor property has been delayed due to some germination issues.
Mr McNamara described the crop as not looking "very favourable" at the moment.
He said he and his neighbour planted the same seed and were both experiencing similar issues, and were regretting not having done a germination test prior to planting.
Agronomist Renee Wildman from Nutrien Ag Solutions in Emerald has been working with the McNamara family to troubleshoot the problem.
She said in addition to the germination issues caused by a the low vigor seeds, delayed rain had led to delayed weed spraying. Mr McNamara added that by that point, the crop had already flowered.
As the field was overgrown with weeds, it had to be sprayed back to be harvested late last week, which meant the family had to wait another 10 days or so after spraying to harvest.
