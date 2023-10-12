About 100 people attended the Townsville Enterprise monthly member get together at the Rockpool Pavilion in Townsville this week.
Townsville Enterprise CEO Claudia Brumme-Smith said as a member-based organisation, Townsville Enterprise brings together leading businesses, organisations and industry professionals from across Townsville North Queensland to secure the future of the region.
"Key networking opportunities like our monthly Member Mixers bring like-minded individuals together to share knowledge and make contacts across a diverse portfolio of industry," she said
"Townsville North Queensland proudly boasts a diverse economy which is also reflected in our membership base with representation across defence, health, education, tourism, energy, mining and construction.
"From a recent member survey, feedback indicated that events and networking opportunities were a priority for our members and was one of the key reasons they joined to be part of our growing community of members across all levels of business."
The next member networking event is on November 2 at Flinders Lane.
Townsville Enterprise is co-hosting the Queensland Major Projects Pipeline Report Networking Breakfast at the end of November.
