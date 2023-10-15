Rabobank Emerald team lives and breathes the Central Queensland ag industry

The Rabobank Emerald branch team consists of Thomas Conway, Tina Scully, Clive Thomas, Tracy Muller, Shonae Robertson, Jess Blakey, Melinda Kelley, Courtney West, Craig Burkhardt. Picture supplied

From sponsoring Isolated Children's Parents' Association (ICPA) sports days, to delivering financial skills workshops, for close to 25 years Rabobank's Emerald branch has been supporting farmers and the community.

And with the majority of staff proudly local, ensuring a strong Central Highlands ag industry is at the heart of their everyday.

A bank dedicated to agriculture

Boasting the largest Rabobank team in the central west, area manager Tracy Muller said the Emerald branch members all enjoy a tenure that underpins invaluable knowledge and experience into the local agricultural industry, plus a deep understanding of clients' needs.

"The fact that agriculture is Rabobank's sole focus gives our team a strong purpose, we're all born and bred in rural and regional Queensland, bar our rural manager Clive Thomas, who was previously a farmer in Zimbabwe," Ms Muller said.

"There's a genuine passion for the industry and ensuring our local farm businesses thrive," she said.

With eight staff based in the local branch, including four rural managers, supported by four analysts, Ms Muller believes it's a team that benefits from unique rural insights.

"With 125 years of combined agribusiness experience between us, we've all seen some large highs, and heartbreaking lows, and we understand the cyclical nature of farming. We're proud of our commitment to our clients, season after season."

Ms Muller, who grew up on a beef and sugar property at Proserpine, has spent her career working in agriculture, the past 15 years with Rabobank, including roles in Townsville and Cloncurry.

"Personally, I gain great satisfaction knowing what our clients' goals and aspirations are, and enjoy the variety of businesses we support. Each family is different, so it's really getting to the heart of what they want to achieve, and helping them do that.

"There aren't too many jobs where you get to be out on-farm, talking to the people we do, supporting the diverse range of businesses we do, it's a privilege we don't take lightly."

Rabobank staff and guests at the Mount Coolon Rabobank knowledge sharing event. Picture supplied

Supporting vibrant communities

Rabobank's Emerald branch sponsors a range of local events and initiatives, from the Alpha Show through to the Clermont Beef Expo, with staff also actively engaged in the local community.

"The whole team recently volunteered at Twin Hills, a local bush race meeting, campdraft and rodeo. We're all passionate about supporting the local communities in which we work and live."

Ms Muller said one of her favourite local sponsorships is the ICPA sports days, which provide a rare opportunity for children educated via distance education to connect face-to-face.

"Being there and seeing the children and their parents come together is pure joy, it's a really lovely event to be a part of."

Henry Slaney, Charters Towers, Craig Burkhardt, Rabobank, Shonae Robertson, Rabobank, John Kozicky, Nebo, at the recent Mount Coolon Rabobank knowledge sharing event. Picture supplied

Knowledge and networks that sets Rabo apart

Whether it's upskilling young farmers or starting the sustainability conversation, Ms Muller believes Rabobank's strong history of delivering knowledge directly into the community truly sets it apart.

"It's imperative that our farmers and graziers have access to this knowledge that will help them take their businesses forward.

"There's a lot of noise out there in the ag space, but we have experts on-hand, in the region to help provide the tools for genuinely modern and progressive farming operations."

During the year the RaboTruck, a purpose-built vehicle featuring space for events and knowledge sharing, visited Alpha and Mt Coolon, where RaboResearch analysts Angus Gidley-Baird and Ben Picton provided first-hand insights into the current livestock and economic markets.

The branch has also rolled out multiple financial skills and carbon training workshops to provide clients with valuable tools to take their business forward.

"We also can't underestimate the networking opportunities of these initiatives, when our local farmers come together there's so much expertise in the room to be shared, and the social aspect of all our events are equally valuable."

This year a number of local clients also enjoyed a first-hand look at northern Australia's beef and cotton industries on dedicated Top End Rabo knowledge tours.

"Stepping onto Australia's most iconic working Top End cattle or cotton properties is an experience not many can access, but that's the beauty of Rabobank, we leverage our large network of clients and experts to ensure our Aussie farmers remain inspired, educated and connected."