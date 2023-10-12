The Queensland grain harvest will wrap up in the next couple of weeks leaving producers with a mixed bag of results.
According to AgForce grains president Brendan Taylor chickpeas have been the big winner in central Queensland as they are better suited to the climate.
"We have reports of crops yielding as high as 3tonne/ha which is exceptional as the market has rallied to between $800 to $900/tonne," Mr Taylor said.
Mr Taylor said wheat prices were currently sitting in the low $400/tonne, while high grade wheat was trading at about $500/tonne.
He said due to the seasonal conditions those who had little rain had seen this reflected in the yield, which was down considerably.
"Most wheat farmers are yielding 1.5 to 2t/ha which seems to be across the board," Mr Taylor said.
He said barley planted on the Darling Downs in April was tracking at around 4-5t/ha and prices had been exceptional.
Good quality feed barley was sitting at $450 to $460/tonne, Mr Taylor said.
"The barley with exceptional quality is going for $480 to $490 delivered into the malt market." Mr Taylor said.
For the Smith family of Mt Panorama, Rolleston harvest came to a close on Tuesday when Drew Smith spoke to Queensland Country Life.
The family partnership planted 2000 hectares of Sunflex and Gregory wheat varieties from April to the middle of May. It only had 40 millilitres of in-crop rain in two falls.
"We are yielding 3t/ha so are pretty happy with that result," Mr Smith said.
He said they transferred their wheat straight off the chaser bin onto trucks to be stored at Graincrop Roma.
"We haven't sold yet and are banking on the price may increase," he said.
Andrew and Brenda Kemp of MacFarlane Downs at Tambo finished harvesting their 320ha of wheat, which produced 600 tonne.
They kept some for their own usage as silage, and sold the balance to Roma Feedlot for $420/tonne.
The couple grew both wheat and canola for the first time last year with great success as they had plenty of grass.
He said the canola went 0.6/t/ha which he received $750/tonne delivered to Toowoomba, while the wheat went five bags/ha.
The Kemps moved to MacFarlane Downs in 2015, and previously had been growing oats and forage sorghum with the aim to drought proof their property.
"I come from a farming background and we heard they used to farm this down country back in the 1940s," Mr Kemp said.
"In fact there is an old Sunshine brand harvester in the machinery shed but it is a bit of a relic now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.