CQLX Combined Agents brought together a larger yarding at Gracemere on Wednesday totalling 1906 head.
This week's numbers consisted of 895 steers, 779 Heifers, 107 cows, 72 cows and calves/ PTIC and 53 bulls.
Prices remained consistent across the board with some categories slightly better.
Agents were met with a strong buying panel and all meatworks in attendance.
Cattle were sourced from as far north as Bowen, south to Boyne Valley and many other areas in between.
S and C Robertson sold Charbray Steers to 234c/kg weighing 466kg to return $1092/hd.
A and Y Nobbs, Alton Downs, sold Brangus Steers to average 237c/kg weighing 444kg to return $1056/hd.
J and M Ohl sold Droughtmaster Steers to 240c/kg weighing 357kg to return $859/hd.
AG and DG Elliott, Banana, sold Droughtmaster Steers for 244c/kg weighing 266kg to return $651/hd.
GC & OL Corkill, Camila, sold Brahman Steers for 246c/kg weighing 264kg to return $649/hd.
Mt Flora Cattle Co, Nebo, sold Droughtmaster Steers for 252c/kg weighing 240kg to return $606/hd.
V Bonisch, Wowan sold Droughtmaster Steers for 240c/kg weighing 227kg to return $546/hd.
B and M Woodard, Duaringa sold Brangus Steers for 244c/kg weighing 205kg to return $500/hd.
IV and A Walters, Kabra Sold Charbray Heifers for 208c/kg weighing 365kg to return $761/hd.
L Smith, Bowen sold Simmental Cross Heifers for 208c/kg weighing 290kg to return $603/hd.
Farlane Park Grazing Co, Middlemount, sold Charbray Heifers for 212c/kg weighing 274kg to return $581/hd
Wieland Family, Gogango sold Droughtmaster Cows for 183c/kg weighing 616kg to return $1128/head
PM and LK Olive, Kunwarara, sold Brahman Cross Cows and Calves for $1050/unit
AJ and BW Clifford, Bungundarra, sold young No.0 grey Brahman PTIC Cows for $975
