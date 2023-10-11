Weaner steers make 227.2c/$580 at Silverdale

Queensland Country Life
Charolais cross weaner steers make 227.2c/kg at Silverdale

October 12 2023 - 10:00am
There were 371 head of cattle yarded at Silverdale on Wednesday.

