Weaner steers make 227.2c/$580 at Silverdale

There were 371 head of cattle yarded at Silverdale on Wednesday.
The export and slaughter market remained similar to last week with all major operators in attendance.
A very good run of heavy steers and full mouth bullocks came to hand and sold to current market trends, Weaner and retsocker steers sold to similar rates as last week.
Medium Bradford cows from CF and JE Miles made 185.2c/kg or $963/hd.
A pen of Droughtmaster cows from R and C Fanning made 184.2c/kg or $1040/hd.
Brangus store cows from LW Griffiths made 101.2c/kg or $446/hd.
Limousin bulls from D and S Silcock made 187.2c/kg or $1657/hd.
Charbray full mouth ox from D and R Hohenhaus made 210.2c/kg or $1481/hd.
Droughtmaster heavy steers four tooth from B Hohenhaus made 223.2c/kg/ or $1429/hd.
Droughtmaster heavy heifers four tooth from R and C Fanning made 189.2c/ or $994/hd.
Santa heavy feeder steers from CF and JE Miles made 224.2c/kg or $948/hd.
Charolais cross light feeder steers from D and R Christensen made 203.2 c/kg or $617/hd.
Brangus yearling mickeys from C Roulent made 129.2c/kg or $485/hd.
Charbray grain assist steers from Jalka Trust made 220.2c/kg or $1112/hd.
Charbray feeder heifers from JC Beaumont made 183.2c/kg or $675/hd.
Charbray grain assist heifers from Hodgetrans made 197.2c/kg or $794/hd.
Charolais cross weaner steers from Echo Hills made 227.2c/kg or $580/hd.
