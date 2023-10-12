Bulls dearer at Monto

There were 576 head yarded for the Monto fortnightly fat and store sale.
Agents reported a mixed quality yarding of cows were offered, with the better end selling to a market 10 cents cheaper. Store cows met an improved market.
Bulls sold to a dearer trend. Feeder steers were fully firm in the current market.
Backgrounder and weaner steers sold similar to the last sale with most from 200-240c/kg. Those with higher content sold from 180-200c.
Feeder heifers lost some ground selling to a top of 165c with most selling from 140-160c. Weaner heifers sold to stronger demand topping at 180c with most from 140-170c.
Brahman cross cows sold to 169.2c at an average of 460kg to return $778.32.
Droughtmaster cross cows sold to 166.2c at an average of 521kg to return $866.32.
Droughtmaster cross steers sold to 226.2c at an average of 458.5kg to return $1037.13.
Braford cross steers sold to 236.2c at an average of 344kg to return $813.91.
Angus cross steers sold to 240.2c at an average of 201kg to return $484.90.
Brangus cross steers sold to 234.2c at an average of 260kg to return $608.92.
Angus cross steers sold to 232.2c at an average of 298kg to return $691.96.
Speckle Park cross mickeys sold to 208.2c at an average of 280kg to return $583.83
Charbray cross heifers sold to 160.2c at an average of 349kg to return $559.10
Brahman cross heifers sold to 164.2c at an average of 365kg to return $599.33
Brangus cross heifers sold to 160.2c at an average of 268kg to return $430.54
Santa cross heifers sold to 176.2c at an average of 215kg to return $380.09
Droughtmaster cross heifers sold to 172.2c at an average of 222kg to return $382.28
Brangus bulls sold to 181.2c at an average of 720kg to return $1304.64
Senepol bulls sold to 195.2c at an average of 680kg to return $1327.36
Santa Gertrudis bulls sold to 187.2c at an average of 835kg to return $1563.12
