Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock make to 270c, average 235c at Dalby

October 12 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Light weight yearling steers improve in price at Dalby
Light weight yearling steers improve in price at Dalby

The number of cattle penned at Dalby on Wednesday reduced by 248 head to 2519.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.