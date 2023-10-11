Light weight yearling steers improve in price at Dalby

The number of cattle penned at Dalby on Wednesday reduced by 248 head to 2519.
The export buying panel improved with the return of one major processor however there are still some exporters absent from the buying gallery as well as some feeder operators.
Prices experienced some improvements in places and this is compared to a very low base the previous week.
However there is a large gap in price between the well bred lines and the lesser quality categories.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock averaged 17c/kg better and any price changes in the yearling steers to feed were quality related.
Yearling heifers returning to the paddock and feed averaged 8c to 15c/kg dearer.
Plain condition cows to restockers lifted in price and processor lines received very little change.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 270c to average 235c with poor quality lines at 150c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market average 220c and made to 230c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 219c and made to 234c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 176c to average from 136c to 149c/kg. Medium and heavy weight yearling heifers to feed averaged from 172c to 175c with sales to 208c/kg.
Light weight plain condition cows to restockers made to 112c to average 108c and medium weights averaged 131c/kg. Medium weight 2 score cows to processors made to 133c to average 126c/kg.
Heavy weight 3 score cows averaged 152c and made to 163c/kg. Good heavy weight cows made to 185c to average 178c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 221c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.