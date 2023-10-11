Recent sales of rural properties used for carbon farming are distorting the value of all rural properties, says Balonne Shire Council, prompting its call for their reclassification.
Balonne Shire Council wants the State Government to add a land use management classification for carbon farming for valuation purposes.
It has put the request forward as a motion to the Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ) conference in Gladstone next week.
The premise of the motion is that "recent carbon farm market sales in Balonne Shire have over inflated the valuation of rural properties however they are not categorised differently in the market place nor for valuation purposes....(and) this is distorting the value of rural properties".
Balonne Shire Mayor Samantha O'Toole said the six councils in the south west had a common interest in this issue.
"We've had many properties in the shire change hands over the last couple of years and they are inflating the market value for rural properties in our shire and so our request is that the State Government consider adding a land use code underneath Class 3 Production Dry Land Agriculture and Plantations so that carbon farming is identified within the planning schemes and valuation codes," she said.
Cr O'Toole said it would not necessarily lead to carbon farms getting a higher land valuation and paying higher rates.
"I think the challenge for local government right across the south west, which has the largest component of carbon farming in Australia, is that carbon farms are very difficult to identity, to communicate with and understand their impact in our communities," she said.
"And the six councils in the south west have been working with both state and federal governments in doing a socioeconomic impact study (to determine) on the impact it has on the six councils.
"There has been a lot of lessons learned through the initial Emissions Reduction Fund which was the earliest parts of carbon farming and some of the impacts it had, particularly on councils such as Paroo, Murweh and Quilpie. "
Cr O'Toole said many of the carbon farms in Balonne were not solely carbon farming.
"They might have a percentage of their farm for carbon farming and then they are retaining traditional agriculture activities with the farm," she said.
"But, I suppose the advantage of actually having a land use code from a council's perspective is that we can easily identify those and understand better what the impacts are on roads and other things that council has to deal with.
"So it wouldn't necessarily guarantee that there'd be a differential rating system implemented, that would be up to the discretion of every council who has carbon farming, but it would allow councils to identify them which has been a challenge to date."
A similar motion put up by Paroo Shire Council last year received LGAQ support, but has not yet been addressed by the State Government.
A motion put forward by Paroo Shire Council this year involves a request to the State Government to establish a dedicated, independent and statutory Carbon Farming and Renewable Energy Projects Commission.
If that is not possible, Paroo council wants the current legislative functions of the Queensland Gasfields Commission expanded to cover the development and growth of Queensland's carbon farming and renewable energy industries.
Paroo council's argument is that "new industries such as carbon farming and renewables must be able to co-exist with traditional industries such as agriculture and resources in regional, rural and remote communities".
Paroo Shire Council Mayor Suzette Beresford said her council and community had no problem with local agricultural producers having carbon farming as part of their operations.
But Cr Beresford explained that past carbon farming in the shire had involved outside investors destocking and locking up the land which had a detrimental impact on the shire's economy and population.
"These days there's been a slight change, but this goes back to 2012-13 and by 2017 we could start to see these impacts occurring," she said.
"With the (federal) government's commitment to reducing emissions and their net zero objective, we see renewables coming out to the regions as I guess that's where the space is to set them up."
Cr Beresford said it was hoped that by extending the powers of the Gasfields Commission or establishing a new entity a check would be kept on these new and emerging industries so they did not have a negative impact on local communities.
