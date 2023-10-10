Charolais cross steers reach 270c at Roma

A total of 2722 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 270c/kg and averaged 257c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 270c/kg and averaged 236c/kg.
Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 263c/kg and averaged 231c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 252c/kg and averaged 233c/kg.
Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 254c/kg and averaged 236c/kg.
RP and EA Murphy, Prairie Flats, Charleville sold Charolais cross steers to 270c/kg, reaching a top of $639 to average $568.
M and F Bidgood, Katoomba, Injune sold Charolais cross steers to 270c/kg, reaching a top of $739 to average $698.
W Campbell, Bowood, Mitchell sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 264c/kg, reaching a top of $719 to average $615.
TM Mackie and LS Clover, Bonella, Charleville sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 264c/kg, reaching a top of $653 to average $559.
W and T Clemesha, Sunset Valley, Bollon sold Charolais cross steers to 266c/kg, reaching a top of $1,569 to average $797. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 202c/kg, reaching a top of $1,127 to average $777.
SH and KA Bourne, Sunnyview, Miles sold Angus cross steers to 262c/kg, reaching a top of $992 to average $709. The Angus cross heifers sold to 164c/kg, reaching a top of $346 to average $346.
Allen Family Investments, Barcoola, Injune sold Charbray steers to 258c/kg, reaching a top of $703 to average $609.
KEG and RM Burey, Yarara, St George sold Angus Steers to 256c/kg, reaching a top of $719 to average $556.
Mayne Pastoral, Coolamon, Dulacca sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 254c/kg, reaching a top of $1,008 to average $726.
Ken Guy, Cairngorm, Westmar sold Angus cross steers to 252c/kg, reaching a top of $962 to average $782.
Rosehearty Grazing, Highbury Station, Aramac sold Angus cross steers to 250c/kg, reaching a top of $653 to average $632. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to $186, reaching a top of $470 to average $390. The Santa Gertrudis Cows sold to 186c/kg, reaching a top of $1,212 to average $1,134.
Tigrigie Cattle Co, Taroom sold Angus cross steers to 242c/kg, reaching a top of $1,078 to average $999.
CJ Bishop, Binbinette, Wallumbilla sold Angus steers to 240c/kg, reaching a top of $1,015 to average $633. The Angus heifers sold to 184c/kg, reaching a top of $799 to average $476.
PJ and N Nichol, Sutton Valley, Roma sold Angus cross steers to 240c/kg, reaching a top of $604 to average $604.
MJ Munday, Mirrabooka, Roma sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 240c/kg, reaching a top of $1,150 to average $1070.
P and T Rose Bede Station, Aramac sold angus cross steers to 242c/kg, reaching a top of $661 to average $556.
CA Warrian, Bonus, Injune sold Charolais cross steers to 236c/kg, reaching a top of $1,130 to average $1,130.
JGC and LN Kadel, Pamaroo, Roma sold Angus cross steers to 224c/kg, reaching a top of $785 to average $710.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 166c/kg and averaged 121c/kg, while heifers in the 200-280kg range topped at 186c/kg and averaged 149c/kg. Heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 160c/kg, averaging 134c/kg. Heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 202c/kg, averaging 170c/kg. Heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 208c/kg, averaging 185c/kg.
S and A Cockerill, Jandowae, sold Charolais cross heifers to 182c/kg, reaching a top of $476 to average $409.
Cows in the 330-400kg range reached 120c/kg and averaged 103c/kg. Cows in the 400-500kg range topped at 180c/kg, averaging 139c/kg. Cows in the 500-600kg range topped at 186c/kg, averaging 163c/kg. Cows over 600kg topped at 190c/kg, averaging 177c/kg.
