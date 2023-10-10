Charolais cross steers reach 270c at Roma

Queensland Country Life
Charolais cross steers reach 270c/$639 at Roma store sale

Updated October 11 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 8:00am
A total of 2722 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

