Charolais cross steers reach 270c at Roma

Heifers under 200kg topped at 166c/kg and averaged 121c/kg, while heifers in the 200-280kg range topped at 186c/kg and averaged 149c/kg. Heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 160c/kg, averaging 134c/kg. Heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 202c/kg, averaging 170c/kg. Heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 208c/kg, averaging 185c/kg.