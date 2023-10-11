Eumundi market eases

There were 288 head were sold at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last week.
Overall the market eased compared to previous sale.
Weaner steers held their rates, while cows were the most affected as numbers and restricted kills resulted in lesser competition.
Riverdell Pastures, Bald Knob, sold cows for $790 and cows and calves for $830.
Dan Richards, Kilcoy, sold light Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $460.
Glenn Chaplin, Cooroy, sold Angus weaner males for $490.
Richard Trotter, Palmview, sold a line of Droughtmaster weaner steers for $560.
Whiston Whatuan, Mt Mee, sold light Droughtmaster weaner steers for $460.
Terry Small, Gympie, sold Droughtmaster steers for $600.
Mark Webster, Maleny, sold Brangus vealer heifers for $400.
Brett Richter, Gheerulla, sold Santa steers for $640.
