Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Springdale Aussie White rams reach $2800

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
October 23 2023 - 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top price Springdale Australian White ram sold for $2800 to Yallamundi Farms, Goondiwindi. Picture: Supplied
The top price Springdale Australian White ram sold for $2800 to Yallamundi Farms, Goondiwindi. Picture: Supplied

Mark and Angela Davey of Springdale Australian Whites offered 60 rams at their sixth annual sale at Stanthorpe Showgrounds on September 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.