Springdale Aussie White rams reach $2800

Mark and Angela Davey of Springdale Australian Whites offered 60 rams at their sixth annual sale at Stanthorpe Showgrounds on September 15.
It was the first year the Springdale Stud had offered rams on their own, having previously sold in conjunction with Murray and Helen Schroder, Keilah Australian Whites, Inglewood, who have retired.
The couple offered 64 rams and sold 48 for an average price of $1566, representing a 75 per clearance.
Last year, Springdale Australian Whites sold 40 rams to a top of $5400 and average of $2750.
The sale topper in 2023 at $2800 was by a Tattykeel-bred ram and sold the repeat buyers Yallamundi Farms, Goondiwindi.
In all, Yallamundi Farms finished with 11 rams to average $1927.
Volume buyer was Waroo Pastoral, a western client of Sam Matchett, Eastern Rural.
Mr Matchett bought 16 rams to average $1200.
New buyers Andrew and Kate Gray, Orana, Texas finished with seven rams for an average of $1457.
The rams offered were the result of an extensive embryo transfer and artificial insemination program that the Daveys conducted in March 2022.
It was a later joining and the rams were born from mid August to mid October.
The Daveys said they were really happy with the results of the sale in light of the adverse seasonal conditions.
The rams were reared on a selection of native grasses, then grown out on forage crops and oats and topped up with grain one month before the sale.
"We had a lot of repeat buyers return, which they said shows that the rams are doing their job and it's great to see some new buyers too, as our operation continues to expand," Mr Davey said..
Mr Davey attributed the good growth rate of his rams to a ram they purchased from Tattykeel two years ago.
"We paid $29,000 for him and a lot of his sons sold well," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.