The Australian Brahman Breeders' Association has welcomed two new board members into its ranks, following its annual general meeting last week.
The AGM, held at CQLX Gracemere before Rockhampton Brahman Week kicked off, saw a record attendance with more than 70 members coming along to the meeting.
Following the voting, the society welcomed Clay Scott of Ruan Grazing and Kerry Wallace of Wallace Cattle Co to the board.
Cassowary Coast region stud and commercial cattle grazier Peter Chiesa was unsuccessful in his re-election.
ABBA board member Sharon Atkinson acknowledged Mr Chiesa's contribution to the society and breed.
"We would like to thank Peter for his dedication as a board member over the last few years," she said.
"The board would also like to thank everyone for their attendance, ideas and comments at the meeting."
Clay Scott is based at Ruan Station, Clermont, where he works alongside his family at Ruan Grazing.
The Scott family run a purebred Brahman commercial operation consisting of 4000 breeders with cattle sold to markets including store, export, slaughter and seedstock.
In 2017, Mr Scott's family ventured into breeding stud cattle and they now run 200 registered cows.
Following his appointment to the board, Mr Scott said he would be committed to removing the stigma associated with Brahman cattle.
"I believe the backbone of the Brahman is its mass presence in the commercial sector," he said.
"Commercially the Brahman breed has taken a hit in recent times, I would love to be part of the change that gets rid of stigma associated with Brahman cattle.
"My goal would be to work together as a breed to have seedstock and commercial operations aligned to the common goal of bettering the breed.
"With Beef 2024 fast approaching, it's an exciting time to get on the front foot and showcase the breed for the great influence it can and should have."
Also joining the board was Kerry Wallace of Clarke Creek.
Ms Wallace grew up in a seedstock operation at Wilangi Brahmans, and currently owns a breeding, backgrounding, finishing and seedstock operation.
Wallace Cattle Co joins 300 stud registered females a year with a focus to breed bulls for their 2000 commercial females, while also presenting a run of bulls at the annual Wilangi Bull Sale in Charters Towers.
Ms Wallace said their focus had also been to breed an animal utilising the Brahman, that was "productive. sustainable, and competitive in the meat market with an emphasis on meat quality".
"The importance of economically returning kilos per hectare is our passion," she said.
Ms Wallace said she was committed to engaging with youth too.
"I grew up in a seedstock operation, Wilangi Brahmans, relishing the introduction of American genetics that complimented the female base my parents had productively evolved with great initiative," she said.
"From this beginning I was involved in selecting, breaking in, preparing, and presenting the show team.
"Along the way participating in junior parading and judging competitions, which I believe is one of the greatest platforms to engage our youth within the breed."
Society members also re-elected Lawson Camm, Wendy Cole and Sharon Atkinson to the board, while Reade Radel, Matthew Noakes, Andrew Olive, Stewart Borg, Grant Bulmer, and Mathew McCamley continue.
