The coldest night these two men from opposite sides of the globe remember from their time raising cattle in Central Asia was minus 52 degrees Celsius.
Steve O'Connor from Tambo in outback Queensland and Tim Thielen from Iowa in the US state of Kansas took the plunge in 2012 and took on a job supporting the development of the livestock industry in Kazakhstan.
At the time, the Kazakhstan government gave local producers subsidies to increase their livestock production, particularly beef and sheep.
Cattlemen from other livestock rearing countries were hired at a subsidised rate to assist locals with management practices and stock handling techniques.
Mr O'Connor's experience spanned across western Queensland in the sheep and cattle industries. He was working with sheep at Toorak Research Station shortly before being recruited to work in Kazakhstan.
Mr Thielen on the other hand moved from the professional rodeo circuit into managing ranches. By 23 year he had bought his own ranch (station) and feedlot in Wyoming, running about 1000 cows and a 3000 head feedlot.
Although he was working on an oil rig right before getting recruited, Mr Thielen said he jumped at the opportunity to "chase cows again".
The two men had ample experience with Angus cattle and were employed at a station called Kazmiazo that ran about 3500 head, as well as a feedlot and processing plant.
Surprisingly, they were working with registered Australian Angus stud cattle that had been flown from Melbourne on a jumbo jet in batches of around 300 to 350 head at a time.
"The government only let stud cattle into the country as they wanted to improve their production, they had to be registered Angus to start with and then they expanded to other breeds like Hereford," Mr O'Connor said.
Mr O'Connor was part of the cattle selection process, purchasing yearling Angus heifers from cold climate areas in NSW and Victoria like Khancoban, Tom Groggan, and Bairnsdale.
When the cattle were flown out of quarantine from Shepparton in Victoria, Mr O'Connor said the temperature was 41 degrees Celsius, but a few days later when they arrived in Kazakhstan it was blizzarding and minus 43 degrees.
"This cattle had a 83 degree change of temperature and didn't lose any in that consignment," he said.
The men indicated most of what they were teaching was about improving the nutrition and growth of cattle.
"It was similar to our countries in the 50s and 60s, they had dual-purpose cows where they milked them and then tried to raise a calf out of them, and the cattle was small," Mr Thielen said.
One of the challenges they faced while over there was a disagreement over fencing.
"I built the first fence there, but they had never had fencing before so it made the locals mad because their main mode of transportation was a horse or donkey, and so they had to ride further around to get to the next town," Mr Thielen said.
Kazakhstan was also a developing country, and so facilities in the rural areas were rudimentary, with no running water, basic outdoor toileting facilities, and little electricity.
"It's a unique experience to go sit on a cement slab and do your business in the morning when it's 40 below, you're certainly not reading the paper out there" Mr Thielen said.
The big change for Mr O'Connor was the altitude, having been used to flatland grazing.
"Working cattle at nearly 4000 meters above sea level is a bit different," he said.
Although the snowy conditions proved challenging for Mr O'Connor, the cattle acclimatised fairly quickly and by the third night some were happily sitting out in minus 30 degrees.
Mr O'Connor did a few seasons on and off, while Mr Thielen lived and worked in Kazakhstan for three years.
They described the country as having enormous potential with large wheat farms and sheep markets, however since the government stopped subsidising projects, it was not as strong as intended.
"This knowledge is generational and you can't learn it in three or four years to really be good at it," Mr Thielen said.
When Queensland Country Life spoke to the men they were reunited for a trip around Queensland, mustering cattle, attending campdraft events, bull sales, feedlots, stations, and shearing sheds.
Mr Thielen even co-judged the bullock ride at the Muttaburra Capdraft.
