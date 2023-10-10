Trade steers reach 209.2c at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 363 head at Moreton sale on Tuesday.
A similar sized yarding to last week with quality suffering with continuing dry weather.
Finished export cattle are holding but lesser conditioned types meeting limited competition.
Yearlings and weaners made up the majority of the yarding with prices easing in line with demand.
CR and JL Johnston sold Limousin cross in weaner steers for 170c/kg or $424/hd as well as weaner heifers at 123.2c/kg returning $338/hd.
Trade steers from B Beling that were Hereford cross returned 209.2c/kg with a result of $967/hd.
PT Millard sold Charolais cross grain assisted heifers at 194.2c/kg or $718/hd.
D and E Spring's Droughtmaster cross six tooth heifers came in at 185.2c/kg returning $995/hd and Droughtmasters in heavy cows returning 198.2c/kg or $1402/hd.
In bulls N and K Green's Gelbvieh resulted at 179.2c/kg with an outcome of $1523/hd.
