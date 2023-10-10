Queensland Country Life
Hereford cross trade steers make 209.2c/$967 at Moreton

October 11 2023 - 10:00am
Trade steers reach 209.2c at Moreton
Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 363 head at Moreton sale on Tuesday.

