Accelerator sons average well at Brahman Week Sale

Clare Adcock
October 10 2023 - 5:00pm
Nev Hansen with one of their Mr. 4F Accelerator sons, Oaklands Reuben 285, who sold for $23,000.
Some of the first progeny to be sold in Australia from 2022's top producing sire were in high demand at the Brahman Week Sale last week.

