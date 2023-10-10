Some of the first progeny to be sold in Australia from 2022's top producing sire were in high demand at the Brahman Week Sale last week.
The 15 sons of US sire Mr. 4F Accelerator 7/6, who topped the list of top producing sires domestically in 2022, sold to a top of $27,500 for lot 391, Nicneil Eliminator, and an average price of $12,100, which surpassed the overall sale average price of $10,416.
Semen from the leading sire was first imported into Australia in 2020 and as of August 2023, a total of 226 registered progeny had been recorded, including 106 listed progeny in 2022.
Owned by 4F Cattle Co, Illinois, Texas, Accelerator is a homozygous polled sire boasting a breed leading pedigree, sired by Mr. V8 279/7, a widely used son of the National Champion and global Brahman icon, JDH Elmo Manso.
One of the studs which saw success with Accelerator's progeny last week was Oaklands, Kalapa, owned by Nev and Megan Hanson. All three of their bulls were by the US sire, selling for an average price of $16,333.
Nev Hansen said there were several factors which attracted them to Accelerator, including his movement and homozygous polled status, something which they had been focusing on for several years now.
"When the semen became available at Rocky Repro we got onto it pretty much straight away, and I think it sold out fairly quickly," Mr Hansen said.
"Obviously the PP thing is a big attraction with him.
"That's the way it's going now with the PP. I always say that if you can breed a polled animal that's as good as a horned one, then why wouldn't you?
"He's done really well for us. We used him in IVF and we've got a couple of really nice PP heifers from him at home, so we've got big plans for them."
The Hansen's have also invested significantly in female genetics in the pursuit of breeding quality, polled bulls, including the $32,000 purchase of Rockstar Fancy Rocket 113, who topped the Gympie Brahman Female Sale in 2020.
"If we're going to go down that avenue, then we've got to go out and buy the right females to get started," Mr Hansen said.
"If you want to breed good bulls, then you've got to have good females.
"We saw the Rockstar heifer and thought, we can't really afford her, but if we're going to do this, then we couldn't really afford not to buy her. We think she's pretty special."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.