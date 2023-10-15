Less than 70 new fire danger roadside signs have been installed across Queensland before bushfire season this year, after 300 were removed for no longer adhering to the national standard.
The new Australian Fire Danger Rating System went live on September 1 last year, shifting to a four tiered rating level. Part of the rollout involved plans to implement remotely operated roadside signs across Queensland, to be consistent with the rest of country.
To update the system, 300 signs from around the state were removed, and a spokesperson from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said they had identified 130 locations across the state for replacement signs.
Currently, just 69 of the new signs have been installed, as bushfire season looms closer.
General manager for the Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland, Justin Choveaux, said as bushfire season was now starting, it's now too little, too late.
"Everybody has seen this big fire season from coming, it would appear, apart from QFES," Mr Choveaux said.
"The difficulty is, they can't get the signs up now, it's too late for this fire season.
"This is just another example of how QFES has failed the community."
The disappearance of the old signs with little to replace them has not gone unnoticed, with MP Ros Bates, from the Mudgeeraba electorate, inland of the Gold Coast, launching a petition to have them reinstated.
"It's a warning system the locals are used to, why would you take them out without replacing them straight away, and why are you only replacing half the signs?" Ms Bates said.
"Not everybody is on social media, not everyone listens to the radio."
The petition currently has nearly 500 signatories, where Ms Bates is calling for the Speaker of the House and Members of the Legislative Assembly of Queensland to "do all in its power to reinstate the Fire Danger Rating signs as soon as possible as a safety priority".
A spokesperson for QFES said: "The installation of roadside signage requires detailed planning, including risk assessments, to ensure the safety of road users, as well as consultation with other state government departments and local government."
The concept of digital signs to keep communities informed is not new. In 2020, the Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland set aside half a million dollars to go towards installing new signs across the state, with the aim they could double as a community notice board when fire risk was low.
In planning the rollout, the RFBAQ also designed a "buy in" scheme, where council regions that didn't meet the high traffic zone criteria could buy signs for areas they deemed high risk.
"Moving to a solar powered fire danger rating sign with an app on it was an opportunity to clean up the sites and put in a sign that can be kept up to date and reengage with the public about what's coming in the future," Mr Choveaux said.
After consultation with the Minister for Fire and Emergency Services, Mark Ryan, QFES was planning on matching RFBAQ's funding, until federal funding for the new Australian Fire Danger Rating System was announced, and the standardised digital signs were designed.
"At that stage they [QFES] said they didn't need the RFBAQ's charity money anymore, and really that's when we lost the buy in into the project," Mr Choveaux said.
Despite the RFBAQ no longer having a voice in the roll out, Mr Choveaux hoped that QFES would follow the suggestion to consider a community buy-in to allow more than just the 130 initial announced locations.
"It's not about volume of traffic, it's also about the engagement between the brigade and the local communities that want to fund it," Mr Choveaux said.
"So that's something I would hope could be revisited by the new fire service."
