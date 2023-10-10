Queensland Country Life
Roma saleyards tops the list as the busiest for cattle sales in Queensland.

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated October 10 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:02pm
Dalby saleyards. File pic

Rockhampton might be billed the Beef Capital of Australia, but the busiest cattle saleyard in Queensland for the year ended June, 2023, is again Roma, followed by Dalby, Dalrymple at Charters Towers and CQLX at Gracemere.

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

