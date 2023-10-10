Rockhampton might be billed the Beef Capital of Australia, but the busiest cattle saleyard in Queensland for the year ended June, 2023, is again Roma, followed by Dalby, Dalrymple at Charters Towers and CQLX at Gracemere.
Data on cattle and sheep saleyard transactions throughout Australia are detailed in MLA's 2022-23 saleyard survey.
Across Australia, NSW recorded the highest number of cattle sales with 1.248 million head sold through 28 salesyards followed by Queensland with 1.135 million sales across 20 saleyards.
Victoria came in third with 790,530 head of cattle sold followed by WA (192,985), SA (165,504) and Tasmania (35,126).
NSW also led the field for sheep sales with 7.139 million sold across 16 saleyards followed by Victoria with 3.919 million through 12 yards.
Coming in third was SA (898,133) followed by WA (604,747), Tasmania (122,088) and, in last place, Queensland (82,720) although the number of transactions in Queensland through Warwick had increased 36.6 per cent on the previous period.
The number of cattle through the Roma yards was up 11 per cent on the previous year while numbers through Dalby were up 17.1 per cent on the 2021/22 period.
A drop of 37.6 per cent was recorded through the Mareeba saleyards with 68,920 cattle sold in 2021/22 compared to 42,982 in 2022/23.
Other saleyards which recorded significant falls in cattle throughput in the 2022/23 period compared to 2021/22 were Dalrymple (32 per cent); Blackall (28.7 per cent); and Gympie (29.2 per cent).
Eastern Rural livestock agent Wyatt Wrigley said the increased throughput at Dalby for 2022/23 was due to the dryer seasonal conditions.
"The Maranoa and Darling Downs and a lot of the area where Dalby sources cattle from has been considerably dry for the best part of 12 months now so the increase in numbers is purely based around seasonal conditions," he said.
Mr Wrigley said he was not surprised by the rankings of saleyard throughput with Roma at the top and Dalby second.
"Roma was always going to be at the top, they have such a large area that they source cattle from, but it's good to see Dalby up there in the numbers," he said.
"I think we've got the ability (at Dalby) to draft and prepare the cattle very well. We've got smaller pens compared to some of the western yards and we can break up those mixed lots a fair bit more.
"And, I think we're a fair bit closer to a lot of the feedlots and meatworks which can help the market at times."
MLA acting National Livestock Reporting Service manager Ripley Atkinson said NSW numbers were up on Queensland for 2022/23 because the NSW cattle rebuild took place earlier and more intensely than Queensland because NSW's drought broke before Queensland.
"NSW's producers ability to rebuild numbers post the drought happened faster which is now reflected in the increase throughput or transactions of cattle in NSW relative to Queensland," he said.
"Looking ahead we know already numbers in Queensland are flat on year to date 2022 volumes so they haven't increased significantly anyway, if anything they're down a little bit so looking ahead it depends on how seasonal conditions perform and where you're located.
"We know that northern parts of Queensland are in a much better condition seasonally than the southern regions and south west and down into the Darling Downs and Maranoa."
Mr Ripley said the drop at Dalrymple saleyards could be attributed to the strength of the wet season for the Charters Towers region over 2022/23 which tightened numbers up quite quickly.
"And in the second half of that financial year, producers rebuilt numbers of cattle or retained numbers on farm which obviously reduced supply of stock to that market," he said.
Mr Ripley said the drop at Gracemere would be a similar situation because the Rockhampton region had a really good wet season so that incentivised producers to retain stock and rebuild numbers.
Mr Wrigley said Dalby saleyard was a good facility and local agents supported it very well.
But he predicted if the region got some good general rain come summer the Dalby saleyard would be very quiet.
"The numbers we've seen over the last 12 months will definitely not be there over the next 12 months I'm sure of that," he said.
"I think we're selling a lot of cattle now as lightweight weaners and even a lot of cows that we wouldn't normally sell so I think, whether it rains or not, I don't see the numbers being as high over the next 12 months."
Mr Wrigley said they had sold a lot of cattle over the last six to eight months and he did not believe they would see any more cattle even if it stays dry.
"But I don't think it will stay dry. I think we've got another three to four months of this dry weather and then I wouldn't be surprised into December and January and we see some good rain.
"I guess you could take it with a grain of salt, but a lot of these forecasts and even market analysts are predicting that seasonal conditions will change and look pretty good by the middle of next year and over the next two years so I believe we will see a considerable change in the season and a very considerable change in the current market in the next six to eight months.
"Once we do start to see some better general rain, I think we will see the market rebound very quickly, particularly for any restocker cattle. Weaner heifers at the moment which might be worth $1/kg will see jumps that we haven't seen before very very quickly."
In relation to sheep numbers in Queensland, Mr Ripley said they had observed an increase in sheep and goat numbers across the state with the increased utilisation of exclusion fences over the past couple of years.
He said that increase in numbers was reflected in the 36 per cent lift in transactions in sheep for the 2022/23 period in Queensland.
"Exclusion fencing obviously assists stocking rates and (limits) predation," he said.
"That's part of it, but generally exclusion fences also lifted lambing rates and, when you get a good season, the ability of a sheep flock to build faster than cattle is evident in the increasing numbers we're seeing in Queensland and which also flows through to transactions of stock through Warwick last financial year."
