Competition our top concern

We need to make sure market concentration and hefty power imbalances are not used to squeeze more than what's fair from farmers and consumers. With these two policy areas currently under review and with calls from industry continuing to block the proposed sale of two milk processing facilities to supermarket giant Coles, it is clear that there is a lot of work to be done to achieve appropriate market conditions to ensure farmers and consumers are not disadvantaged. QFF continues to make representation on behalf of our members on this important issue.