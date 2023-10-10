Queensland Country Life
Charolais cross weaner steers make 258c/$710 at Biggenden

October 10 2023 - 12:00pm
Weaner steers reach 258c at Biggenden
Weaner steers reach 258c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1160 head.

