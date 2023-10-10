Weaner steers reach 258c at Biggenden

Six tooth Charbray heifers from Boompa sold for 180c/$982. Six tooth Brahman cross heifers from Biggenden sold for 178c/$989 and the eight tooth Droughtmaster cross heifers for 174c/$894. Charbray cross cows from Kolbor sold for 171c/$1035. Charbray cross cows from Goodnight Scrub sold for 179c/$1182. Droughtmaster cows from Theodore sold for 169c/$820. Droughtmaster cows from Owanyilla sold for 178c/$985.