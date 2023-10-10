Weaner steers reach 258c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1160 head.
Cattle were drawn from Theodore, Eidsvold, Monto, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Booubyjan, Hivesville, Goomeri, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Bundaberg, Tiaro, Rosedale, Miriam Vale and all local areas.
Six tooth Charbray heifers from Boompa sold for 180c/$982. Six tooth Brahman cross heifers from Biggenden sold for 178c/$989 and the eight tooth Droughtmaster cross heifers for 174c/$894. Charbray cross cows from Kolbor sold for 171c/$1035. Charbray cross cows from Goodnight Scrub sold for 179c/$1182. Droughtmaster cows from Theodore sold for 169c/$820. Droughtmaster cows from Owanyilla sold for 178c/$985.
Milk and two tooth Charbray steers from Mundubbera sold for 242c/$933 and the Droughtmaster cross steers for 234c/$948. Milk tooth Charolais cross steers from Biggenden sold for 218c/$1080. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Theodore sold for 198c/$750. Milk tooth Red Brangus steers from Gayndah sold for 228c/$812. Milk tooth Braford steers from Theodore sold for 220c/$954.
Charolais cross weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 258c/$710. Brangus weaner steers from Hervey Bay sold for 252c/$747. Charolais cross weaner steers from Wallaville sold for 258c/$590. Simmental cross weaner steers from Mount Perry sold for 258c/$571.
Two tooth Limousin cross heifers from Tiaro sold for 170c/$640. Two tooth Charbray heifers from Brooweena sold for 160c/$524. Milk tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Theodore sold for 168c/$495. Milk tooth Angus heifers from Hervey Bay sold for 160c/$499.
Charolais cross weaner heifers from Wallaville sold for 188c/$474. Charolais cross weaner heifers from Biggenden sold for 165c/$364. Angus cross weaner heifers from Monto sold for 158c/$413. Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Eidsvold sold for 174c/$374. Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Brooweena sold for 186c/$375.
The next meatworks and store sale is on Monday October 23.
