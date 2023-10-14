Don't get caught in the negativity trap

My words of advice this week: take a moment, and be thankful for what we have.
It is all too easy now to be drawn into the trap of focusing on commodity prices, interest rates and tightening season. I know this is causing plenty of financial stress in businesses, but if we take a moment to pause, we might think about just how fortunate we still are despite this.
Despite current operating conditions and all the things that might annoy us politically, we live in a great country. We have such stability, freedom and choice.
How's life in Australia? Pretty bloody good!
How good is it that you can go about your day today not worrying about being shot at. Take a moment to pause and consider life in Ukraine/Russia, or Israel/Palestine where over a thousand lives have been lost in the last few days.
How good is it in agriculture that we get to work in a beautiful landscape and nurture the land, work with animals all the time. Take a moment to enjoy the beauty around you and breathe it in.
How good is it that we can go to the shops and pretty well buy anything we need and nearly anything we want. Take a moment to appreciate the abundance of food options we have to choose from.
How good is it that prices for cereals are staying strong. Take a moment to remember that agriculture is a professional of cycles. We will see up and we will see downs.
How good is it that our interest rates are still very competitive when compared to the past few decades.
How good is it that we can communicate with friends and family around the world in real time.
How good is that we can fly across the country and our mobile phone will work when we land (overseas travel has made me appreciate how good we have it here).
How good is it that we can easily access fuel for our vehicles and for our machines, even if it is expensive in our experience.
How good is it that we have the access to health care and hospitals we do.
How good is that you are able to read this article? I'd say pretty bloody good for a number of reasons.
Enjoy your day.
