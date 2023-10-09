In a full breakdown of the sale results, 284 bulls sold for $5000 or less, 252 bulls sold from $5001 to $10,000, 84 sold from $10,001 to $15,000, 53 sold from $15,001 to $20,000, 47 sold from $20,001 to $30,000, 9 sold from $30,001 to $40,000, 13 sold from $40,001 to $90,999, and 2 bulls sold for $100,000 or more.

