The 2023 Brahman Week Sale recorded solid results whilst allowing buyers to take home quality genetics for great value prices, with more than half of the draft being knocked down for $10,000 or less.
Queensland Country Life crunched the numbers and found that 536 bulls, which equated to 65 per cent of the draft at this year's sale, was knocked down for prices ranging from the upstart price of $4000, to $10,000.
Given the current dry conditions and sliding commercial cattle prices, it's not surprising that this percentage rose from the 49 per cent sold within the same bracket at last year's record breaking sale.
This year, 284 bulls sold for $5000 or less, making up 38 per cent of the draft, while a further 252 bulls, (34 per cent of the draft) sold for prices between $5001 and $10,000.
Comparatively, 20 per cent of the 2022 sale draft went for $5000 or less, while 29 per cent sold for prices between $5001 and $10,000.
Additionally, the 18 per cent of bulls which sold for prices ranging from $10,001 to $20,000 in 2023, fell from the 27 per cent last year.
According to data recorded by Stocklive, following the fall of the hammer, of the 836 bulls offered across the three days, 744 sold for a clearance rate of 89 per cent, average price of $10,484, and gross of $$7.800 million.
For comparison, the Brahman Week Sale in 2022 saw 779 bulls sold for an average price of $16,843 and gross of $13.121 million.
In a full breakdown of the sale results, 284 bulls sold for $5000 or less, 252 bulls sold from $5001 to $10,000, 84 sold from $10,001 to $15,000, 53 sold from $15,001 to $20,000, 47 sold from $20,001 to $30,000, 9 sold from $30,001 to $40,000, 13 sold from $40,001 to $90,999, and 2 bulls sold for $100,000 or more.
The number of homozygous polled bulls on offer rose significantly in 2023 from the 46 which sold last year.
The PP bulls maintained their popularity, with the 71 bulls selling for an average price of $15,704,
Of the 31 bulls which sold for $30,000 or more, six of the sires held PP status, including the $120,000 sale topper, Tarramba True North 4664.
Helping to push the sale to solid results were more than 300 registered bidders across the three days
The majority of those buyers were taking bulls back home to various regions of Queensland, New South Wales, and up into the Northern Territory.
