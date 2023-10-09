Queensland Country Life
Brahman Week Sale data reveals a buyers market in 2023

October 10 2023 - 7:30am
Of the 836 bulls offered across the three days, 744 sold for a clearance rate of 89 per cent, average price of $10,484, and gross of $$7.800 million. Picture: Clare Adcock
The 2023 Brahman Week Sale recorded solid results whilst allowing buyers to take home quality genetics for great value prices, with more than half of the draft being knocked down for $10,000 or less.

