The first bull in the ring for Yaralla Droughtmasters was the one that Darren Childs selected for his Glenlands D stud, at the annual Artesian Droughtmaster stud at Blackall on Monday.
Yaralla Damien, aged 24 months, was knocked down to the AC Cattle Co, Theodore, for the sale topping price of $22,000.
He was one of 80 bulls sold of the 88 offered at the annual sale, resulting in an average price paid of $7037, and a clearance rate of 91 per cent.
That compared well to the 92pc clearance last year, even if the average $11,884 and top price of $30,000 were down.
Glenlands D stud principal Darren Childs said he particularly liked the softness of the bull, whose sire genetics go back to Medway Droughtmasters.
"I believe I've got some stud cows he'll suit, and he's a total outcross for us," Mr Childs said. "He's beautifully correct structurally, and has a bombproof temperament."
The horned bull weighed 895kg, had a scrotal circumference of 43cm, P8 and rib fat measurements of 16 and 12 millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 135 square centimetres, and intra-muscular fat of 5.7 per cent.
His breeder, Blackwater's Ken McKenzie said it was good to sell the young, functional bull to the elite stud in the breed and see them reinvest.
"He was a vendor here for many years so it's good to have his ongoing support," he said. "The bull had great weight for age figures too."
Western Red, operated by Dean and Julie Allen and based at Longreach, sold the second and third top price bulls, for $16,000 and $15,000 respectively.
The first, Western Red Regal, was purchased by Medway Droughtmasters, Bogantungan, and the second, Western Red Quandong, went to Olwin Pty Ltd, Winchester Downs, Moranbah.
The Allens also sold bulls for $14,000 and $13,000.
Western Red Quinten, whose sire genetics go back to Garthowen Velocity 2, was purchased by fellow vendor Locarno Droughtmasters at Dingo, while Western Red Quambatook, sired by Glenlands D Addervale, went to the M Cattle Co, Rockvale, Julia Creek, buying online.
Another one of the 32 registered bidders operating online, Georgina Range Pastoral P/L, with an Alice Springs address, was the volume buyer of the sale, purchasing 20 bulls.
Next highest volume buyer was the Scholes family's Braemar Investments, with seven bulls, followed by fellow Blackall breeders Jason and Ann Sprague, Neverfail Cattle Co, selecting six bulls.
Vendor results:
Western Red - 17/17 sold, $16,000 top, $10,058 average
Yaralla - 27/28 sold, $22,000 top, $6814 average
Clonlara - 9/14 sold, $8000 top, $5777 average
Needmor - 13/15 sold, $9000 top, $6000 average
Locarno - 14/14 sold, $8000 top, $5571 average
