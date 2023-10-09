Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Artesian Droughtmaster bull sale attracts buyers from as far as NT

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated October 9 2023 - 9:48pm, first published 9:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top-priced bull Yaralla Damien with Dane Pearce, Nutrien, purchaser Helen Childs, AC Cattle Co, and vendors Darcy and Thomas McKenzie, Yaralla Droughtmasters. Picture supplied.
Top-priced bull Yaralla Damien with Dane Pearce, Nutrien, purchaser Helen Childs, AC Cattle Co, and vendors Darcy and Thomas McKenzie, Yaralla Droughtmasters. Picture supplied.

The first bull in the ring for Yaralla Droughtmasters was the one that Darren Childs selected for his Glenlands stud, at the annual Artesian Droughtmaster stud at Blackall on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.