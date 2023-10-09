Cattle prices and seasonal conditions reflected the result of the second annual Huntington Brisbane Valley Charbray bull and female sale held at the Toogoolawah showgrounds on Saturday.
The Welsh families sale draft sold to a top price of $7000 twice for bulls, with 20 bulls selling to average $4600, and 22 females sold to a top price of $2750 to average $1700.
Co-principal of Huntington Charbrays, Matt Welsh said they we expecting a tough day due to the current outlook, but proceeded with the sale, as they believe in taking the genetic to their clients.
"This is the second year we have held a sale in the Brisbane Valley and it is a new venture for us and something we have been working on for a while," Mr Welsh said.
"Although both the season and the cattle markets were against there were some positive results."
Overall bulls sold as far as north to Rockhampton, south to Kempsey, NSW, and west to Tambo and Charleville.
We certainly got a good spread of buying interest," he said.
Mr Welsh said both their annual on-property bull sale, and this newer venture, were both the shop window to promote their breeding genetics.
"Of the 200 bulls we sell each year, we earmark 80 for auction and sell the balance privately," he said.
Selling agents: Shepherdson and Boyd.
Queensland Country Life will have a full report in this week's issue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.