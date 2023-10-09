Queensland Country Life
Huntington Charbrays meet the market and conditions

By Helen Walker
Updated October 9 2023 - 7:25pm, first published 6:53pm
Equal top price at $7000 was Huntington Tusker bought by John and Ros Mercer, Kandanga Valley Charbrays, Gympie. Picture supplied.
Equal top price at $7000 was Huntington Tusker bought by John and Ros Mercer, Kandanga Valley Charbrays, Gympie. Picture supplied.

Cattle prices and seasonal conditions reflected the result of the second annual Huntington Brisbane Valley Charbray bull and female sale held at the Toogoolawah showgrounds on Saturday.

