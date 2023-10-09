Reduced rates at Woodford

There were 284 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
All buyers were back in attendance but were operating with reduced rates.
Cattle are starting to feel the effects of the dry weather, with a number of plainer cattle on offer.
Melissa Thornton, Harlin, sold lines of vealer calves for $320 and young Euro steers for $530 and $400.
Baker & Haseler Estates, Dayboro, sold young Droughtmaster weaner steers for $485.
PJ Roberts, Woodford, sold Hereford cross cows for $1180. Terry O'Neill, Bracalba, sold Brahman steers for $520 and $510.
Murray Johnston, Royston, sold Brangus weaner steers for $470 and Droughtmaster heifers for $400.
