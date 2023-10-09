Prices dip at Toowoomba

With no sale for two weeks the supply of stock at Toowoomba lifted to 507 head on Monday and included in the lineup were 56 head sold open auction and 29 cows and calves.
Apart from a few pens of good condition cows the overall standard of the remainder of the yarding was very mixed.
A fair panel of buyers was present and operating very selectively.
Prices generally could not maintain the levels of two weeks ago and reduced in line with other selling centres.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 190c to average 152c/kg.
Yearling steers under 330kg to restockers made to 208c to average 178c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 171c to 190c and made to 218c with some to restockers at 226c/kg.
A small selection of heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 172c/kg.
Yearling heifers to restockers under 200kg made to 122c and some heavier classes made to 124c to average 121c/kg.
Yearling heifers to feed made to 156c and averaged from 94c to 137c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows made to 92c to average 84c/kg. A couple of good heavy weight cows made to 166c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 168c/kg.
Cows and calves made to $900/unit.
