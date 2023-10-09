Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Yearling steers to restockers reach 226c/kg at Toowoomba

Updated October 9 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices dip at Toowoomba
Prices dip at Toowoomba

With no sale for two weeks the supply of stock at Toowoomba lifted to 507 head on Monday and included in the lineup were 56 head sold open auction and 29 cows and calves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.