Australian wheat exports fall in August

Australia's wheat exports fell to 2.2 million tonnes in August, the smallest monthly shipments since November.
National wheat exports were running at more than 3.2 million tonnes a month from January through to May after last year's record large harvest before declining. A tapering off in wheat exports comes as no surprise and has been largely driven by a collapse in shipments from Queensland and NSW where seasonal conditions for 2024 have soured.
Qld exported less than 10,000 tonnes of wheat in August down from a high of around 385,000 tonnes in May. NSW wheat exports have also stalled on the poor outlook for the northern half of the state.
Conversely, wheat exports from WA continue at a strong pace with more than 1.3 million tonnes shipped in August.
Australia will comfortably exceed the previous record wheat exports of 27.5 million tonnes set in the 2022-23 season. Cumulative wheat shipments from October 2022 to August 2023 are 30.3 million tonnes with one month remaining in the 2022-23 marketing year.
Major importers of Australian wheat over the past 12 months including China and Indonesia will be forced to look at other origins due to a significant crop.
Early wheat harvest is progressing in Qld with farmers getting into crops around Goondiwindi and Roma. Early yields have been coming in better than expected. Farmers are less optimistic about the later planted crops which struggled more with the dry finish.
Cool and showery weather slowed harvest progress in Qld and northern NSW last week. Rainfall amounts ranged from 3-10mm across the Darling Downs with 10-20mm across northern NSW.
Last week's widespread rain has come too late to benefit cereal crops in northern NSW, but it will stabilise yields and potentially boost production in the southern production regions. To the relief of farmers, most areas across southern NSW received 20-40mm of steady soaking rain last week.
Victoria and parts of SA also received beneficial rain.
Crop production estimates were declining by the week before last week's crop saving rains but have now stabilised. Traders are saying the national wheat crop is expected to fall short of ABARES September forecast of 25.3 million tonnes but above estimates of 23 million tonnes before last week's rain.
