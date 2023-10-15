Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Australian wheat exports fall in August to lowest for the year

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
October 15 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian wheat exports fall in August
Australian wheat exports fall in August

Australia's wheat exports fell to 2.2 million tonnes in August, the smallest monthly shipments since November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.