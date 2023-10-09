Triple Crown coming up

The countdown is on to the prestigious Triple Crown of campdrafting to be held over three events including the Condamine Bell, the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock and culminating with the famous Warwick Gold Cup, attracting leading horse and riders to Southern Queensland in pursuit of the high stakes prize money on offer.
This year, the Triple Crown bonus has increased to $60,000 should the same horse and rider combination take out all three featured campdrafts. This bonus has eluded competitors to date, however Ben Hall came close taking out the first two legs last year riding Halls Eltorrio. Sadly the Warwick Gold Cup was forced to cancel due to weather conditions.
The first leg of the 2023 Triple Crown kicks off with the Condamine Bell starting at 5.30am this Thursday. This year, the Condamine Committee has increased the winner's prize cheque to $75,000 making it the second highest winner's stake in the nation.
The committee has also made significant improvements to the grounds, relocating the sports club to the eastern side of the arena which will offer campdraft enthusiasts an all weather viewing platform, bar and canteen.
Condamine Campdraft secretary Al Turner said the improvements would be a great community asset for future events.
The next leg of the Triple Crown, the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock campdraft, runs from October 17-21 followed by the Warwick Gold Cup from October 23-29.
Warwick Gold Cup committee member Lorna Fanning said they had more than 300 volunteers working during the week-long competition and team leaders coordinating daily rosters to ensure the festivities run smoothly.
This year the Warwick Gold Cup winner's cheque has been increased to $35,000. Excessive nominations were received for Warwick, and the committee was forced to implement restrictions to manage the numbers.
Condamine Campdraft secretary Al Turner is looking forward to retiring after her 10 years service. Ms Turner is employed as a teacher at Miles State School, where she teaches home economics and junior secondary. After a stint teaching at Condamine, Ms Turner took on the role of secretary of the Condamine Cods Rugby Club for four years before taking on the role of secretary of the Condamine Campdraft. She is a big believer of being part of the community she lives in and leads by example.
Before taking on the secretary's position, Ms Turner knew nothing about campdrafting but thought it sounded interesting.
"The generosity of our committee to community charities has been really humbling to be part of. Whether it is donating money to the local nursing home to buy better beds for our elderly or the $30,000 that was donated to the Toowoomba Life Flight Base to buy a generator for backup power. These donations and so many more have had such a positive impact on our wider community and it is because of the continued support of our competitors that we can make such donations where needed," she said.
The Noccundra Campdraft committee made a special presentation to retiring committee members Whip and Jackie Degoumois for their 18 years' service to the committee. The Degoumoises had worked at Nappamerrie Station for 20 years and are retiring at the end of the year and plan to relocate to their block at Clifton. Jackie had held the position of secretary while her husband, fondly known as Whip, had been president.
