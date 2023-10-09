Queensland Country Life
Triple Crown coming up

By Robyn Paine
October 9 2023 - 2:00pm
The countdown is on to the prestigious Triple Crown of campdrafting to be held over three events including the Condamine Bell, the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock and culminating with the famous Warwick Gold Cup, attracting leading horse and riders to Southern Queensland in pursuit of the high stakes prize money on offer.

