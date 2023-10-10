Cattle listings plummet online

Queensland Country Life
AuctionsPlus cattle listings plummet

October 10 2023 - 3:00pm
CATTLE

AuctionsPlus cattle listings slipped to 6352 head last week, decreasing by 40 per cent. Outside of disrupted Easter and Christmas breaks, it marked the lowest offering on AuctionsPlus since the week ending August 19, 2022 when wet conditions and the FMD outbreak had a significant impact on listings.

