Cattle listings plummet online

AuctionsPlus cattle listings slipped to 6352 head last week, decreasing by 40 per cent. Outside of disrupted Easter and Christmas breaks, it marked the lowest offering on AuctionsPlus since the week ending August 19, 2022 when wet conditions and the FMD outbreak had a significant impact on listings.
The smaller offering was met with strong demand as clearance increased by 17pc to 59pc and value over reserve lifted heavily by $39 to average $98.
Mid weight steers and heifers posted some strong gains and were also keenly sought after with higher than average clearance rates, while NSM cows and calves also recorded rises.
Steers 200-280kg registered a smaller offering of 629 head and averaged $651/head, up $101 from the previous week. The clearance rate of 79pc was an improvement over the previous week's 64pc. Prices ranged from 152 - 315c and averaged 258c/kg lwt.
From Hernani, NSW, a line of 83 Angus steers aged 11-13 months and weighing 213kg returned $775/head, or 314c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Sunshine Beach.
Steers 280-330kg registered a smaller offering of 839 head and averaged $764/head - up $90 for a clearance of 84pc. Prices ranged from 192 - 311c and averaged 255c/kg lwt.
From Pirron Yallock, Vic, a line of 45 Angus steers aged 10-12 months and weighing 291kg returned $700/head, or 240c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Hamilton, Vic.
Heifers 200-280kg registered a smaller offering of 563 head and averaged $485/head - up $42 for a clearance rate of 50pc. Prices ranged from 149-220c and averaged 184c/kg lwt.
From Springsure, a line of 48 Angus/Brangus heifers weighing 262kg returned $390/head, or 149c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Blackall.
Heifers 280-330kg registered a smaller offering of 632 head and averaged $604/head - up $27 for a clearance rate of 56pc. Prices ranged from 155-235c and averaged 198c/kg lwt.
From Roma, a line of 208 Angus heifers aged 11-13 months, weighing 307kg and split across three lots totalling 208 head each returned $630/hd, or 205c/kg lwt and will travel to the same buyer in Moura.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers registered a smaller offering of 231 head and averaged $731/head.
From Dorrigo, NSW, a line of 20 Angus heifers aged 14-16 months and weighing 356kg returned $600/head and will travel to a buyer in Nullamanna, NSW.
Sheep and lamb held steady last week at 53,691 head. The market was mixed with six categories seeing increases, while five experienced declines.
Lamb categories registered the bulk of the falls, with three out of the four decreasing.
This can be attributed to the higher influx of lambs into the system, with the 35,879 head a 13pc increase on the previous week.
Despite the fluctuations, demand was strong, with clearance increasing 9pc to 63pc. This marks the highest weekly clearance rate since the first week of July, when just over 30,000 head were offered.
Processors were active last week, purchasing a total of 6799 head or 20pc of the sold offering. A combination of stock categories was sought, ranging from crossbred lambs, wether lambs to older ewes.
New season lambs continue to flood onto the box, albeit in much smaller numbers compared to previous years, with the 35,465 head resulting in a 63pc clearance rate.
Crossbred lambs jumped 20pc, with the 20,146 head offered averaging $52/head, and clearance finishing at 62pc.
From Cumnock, NSW, a line of 490 Mar/Apr '23 Border Leicester/Merino mixed sex lambs weighing 34kg sold for $72/head.
Merino wether lambs had a strong week, with offerings doubling to total 6702 head and prices increasing by $6 to average $49/head. The larger offering did little to dampen buyer activity, with clearance hitting 90pc. The top price was returned by 380 Alandale Aug/Sep '22 drop wether lambs weighing 59kg which returned $101/head.
Merino ewes registered a sharp fall in offerings with the 1233 head seeing a strong uptick in prices with the category averaging $105/head - up $87 for a 68pc clearance rate.
From Forbes, NSW, a line of 364 2.1 to 2.2-year-old ewes averaging 66kg returned the top price of $142 and will travel south of the border to Bendigo, Vic.
