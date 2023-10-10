Queensland Country Life
Queensland-based livestock transport driver Eric Wild has driven thousands of kilometres in 50 years

Updated October 10 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 1:00pm
Eric Wild of Wild's Livestock Transport. Picture: Judith Maizey
In 50 years of carting livestock, Eric Wild of Wild's Livestock Transport of Maleny has transported everything from sheep, emus, alpaca and buffalo to camels, cattle, horses and goats.

