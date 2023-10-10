In 50 years of carting livestock, Eric Wild of Wild's Livestock Transport of Maleny has transported everything from sheep, emus, alpaca and buffalo to camels, cattle, horses and goats.
But, one of his more interesting loads was 700 bicycles.
The immediate past president of the Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Queensland (LRTAQ), Mr Wild said three double deckers of push bikes were loaded on to one of trucks for Bicycle Queensland for a seven-day bike ride.
He said the bikes were carted from Brisbane and unloaded at the Bundaberg Showgrounds.
"They were very easy to load - I didn't touch a thing," he said.
At 67, Mr Wild has seen a lot of change during his 50 years of driving, everything from roads and traffic volumes to different livestock vehicles and combinations.
"My father started off as a drover and trucks became the natural progression from droving," he said.
"My brother, Rodney, and I took on the livestock transport when we started working and ran a couple of trucks back in the late 70s through to the 90s when there was lots of abattoirs and saleyards in the South East corner.
"We grew as the industry grew... but we're back to one truck now - just a body truck and dog trailer - just my wife, Fiona, and I are doing it."
Mr Wild said his wife used to drive, but did not drive any longer while his brother was now a water truck carrier.
"Livestock (carrying) is a very interesting, fun industry to be in...where the general populace that we deal with are generally good people, interesting people to talk to and work with - and with livestock there are no two loads the same," he said.
"You can put on bullocks from Joe today and put on bullocks from Joe tomorrow and they'll be two completely different loads.
"You have to have a feel for how the cattle are behaving (to be a good livestock driver) and be aware of your surroundings and their surroundings.
"Two of my best drivers were blokes who came off tippers, the only time they'd seen a beast was on the plate when they started cutting it up until they started driving for me.
"But they were two good, young blokes who knew how to look, listen and learn and every day was a learning experience whether it be with me or other carriers in sale yards or abattoirs - so it's not a pre-requisite to grow up with cattle."
Mr Wild said the south east corner of Queensland was probably the worst area to drive as far as traffic went these days because everyone who was on the road "wants to be there yesterday but leave tomorrow".
"They have no consideration for anybody that's in their space while the best area I find (for driving) is when I do a trip out past Roma. It's just great to sit back and drive and wave to the blokes coming the other way," he said.
"If you get a wave from someone at the Sunshine Coast, they're probably pointing the finger at you...while out west, drivers are respectful of everybody."
A delegate at the recent LRTAQ conference in Townsville, Mr Wild said the industry needed regulations, but he thought they were over regulated.
"Bureaucracy tends to over dramatise the situation, there is a straight down the line way of looking at things, but they tend to go off on tangents," he said.
Starting his career as a truck driver at the age of 17, Mr Wild has travelled a thousands of kilometres and reckons roads all round Queensland were definitely worse than they were 50 years ago.
"It's a combination of the volume of traffic, the weight of our vehicles compared to what they were 50 years ago, and our combinations...and poor engineering from TMR (Transport and Main Road) on building roads," he said.
"Instead of doing a quality job they do a quick job - quick never equals quality, quality never equals cheap, but quality does end up being cheaper in the long run because you're not spending so much time in coming back to fix what wasn't done properly the first time around."
Mr Wild said he was pretty fortunate in that he was long enough in the tooth that he would be retired before electrification of the trucking industry was full established.
"They've got a long way to go with that, the range of the EVs (electric vehicles) is just not efficient to carry our industry (in livestock hauling)," he said.
