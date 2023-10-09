Full house at the Flyers Ball

Enjoyment was the name of the game for the lucky ticketholders to the Flyers Ball in Longreach on Saturday night.
The Longreach racecourse was beautifully decorated to welcome the 700 patrons from all over the state for one of the last big social events on the western Queensland calendar.
Brisbane band Wet Whistle and MC Dan Walker helped pack the dancefloor, after the popular Bachelor and Bachelorette auctions helped raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service and the Longreach School of Distance Education P&C.
It was all thanks to the hard work of a small committee, including president Jess Batt, vice president Elizabeth Neal, secretary Maddie McCosker, treasurer Shannen Smith, sponsorship coordinator Meg Bassingthwaighte, and decorator Emmi Paterson.
Longreach Airports Ltd's Tim Rayner welcomed everyone after the Longreach Rotary Club pitched in to work on the gate for the evening, and a pile of auction items ranging from a week's accommodation at K'Gari to a stash of liquid animal supplements, were snapped up by a crowd in the mood for fun.
