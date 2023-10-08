Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Sharpe Brahman stud's successful debut at 2023 Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated October 8 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 11:21am
Rockhampton Brahman Week 2023 new vendors Patrick and Taylah Sharpe and their daughter, Elsie of Sharpe Brahmans, Guluguba, south west of Wandoan. Picture: Clare Adcock
This year's Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale attracted up to 200 vendors from across Queensland and New South Wales, offering a strong draft of 836 bulls to prospective buyers.

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

