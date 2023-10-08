This year's Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale attracted up to 200 vendors from across Queensland and New South Wales, offering a strong draft of 836 bulls to prospective buyers.
Among the 17 new vendors this were Patrick and Taylah Sharpe and their daughter, Elsie of Sharpe Brahmans, Guluguba, south west of Wandoan.
They sold three bulls to achieve a strong average of $17,000 and a top price of $18,000.
Their bulls, included lot 449 Sharpe Mr McBrooker 35/1, which sold for $18,000 to the Williams family of Riverside Pastoral, Nebo, lot 450 Sharpe Mr Phenom 34/1, sold for $16,000 to Gundamere Station, Nebo, and lot 451, Sharpe Mr Stratton 30/1, which sold for $17,000 to Bruiser Dennis, Clermont.
As first time vendors at the largest bull sale in the Southern Hemisphere, Mr Sharpe said they were thrilled with the average and 100 per cent clearance of their bulls.
"With the dry weather and even worse cattle prices, we are so happy with the result from our first Brahman Week sale," he said.
"Heading into this sale, I was nervous as I have never sold bulls through a sale ring before and I just didn't know how these bulls would go.
"Being new vendors, sometimes people just don't even have a look at your bulls.
"I've been to the RBWS in the past to have a look and I thought that's what I wanted to do.
"The bulls we sold this year I thought were suitable for commercial buyers who were looking to breed bullocks, with plenty of bone and carcase about them."
The Sharpe family began breeding stud Brahmans about five years ago in 2018, following the purchase of leading female genetics from Brahman studs Brahrock, NCC, LJ and Glengarry.
They currently run up to 60 stud Brahman breeders.
"We've got 300 commercial cows and we do trade in a lot of Brahman steers that we buy out of Gracemere," Mr Sharpe said.
"We've done a lot of AI and IVF programs to get to this stage in offering quality genetics at our first RBWS."
Mr Sharpe said the investment into their breeding program had payed off, with their sale bulls exhibiting ideal "growth, size and excellent temperament".
"When times are tough like now in the drought, Brahmans are a breed that shine," he said.
Patrick's passion for breeding quality Brahman cattle began on his parent's property at Taroom, where they bred Brahmans on and off for 20 years.
Mr Sharpe said when they registered their stud back in 2018, his dream was to breed stud bulls that were good enough to sell under the hammer at Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale.
"That was my plan when I started my stud five years ago, which was to try and breed stud cattle that were worth a lot more money," he said.
"I wanted to breed bulls that were good enough to go to Brahman Week and not just any paddock bull.
"We hope to be back next year with more bulls."
