Karragarra Simmentals achieve complete clearance

By Kent Ward
October 7 2023 - 2:15pm
Wayne York, Karragarra Simmental stud, Emerald with the $24,000 top seller, Karragarra Sensation. Picture: Kent Ward
Simmentals made to $24,000 at Friday's annual Karragarra Simmental Sale, Emerald.

