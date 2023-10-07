Simmentals made to $24,000 at Friday's annual Karragarra Simmental Sale, Emerald.
For vendors, Wayne and Ingrid York, Karragarra Stud, Emerald the result was a complete clearance ending in a $11,672 average and $474,000 gross with their bulls headed to a wide geographical area of Queensland.
Market pace setter was the 21-month-old, Karragarra Sensation (P). The 882 kilogram son of Meldon Park N208 (P) posted muscle scans of 12mm and 8mm, respectively for P8 and rib fat and 145 square centimeters for eye muscle area and an intramuscular fat reading of 5.3 per cent.
Taking the sale topper were Lance and Stephanie Whitaker, Last Pastoral, Crownthorpe. The Whitakers claimed a pair on the day for on average $18,000.
Major support on the day was in the form of a an eight bull hail picked up by Troy Trevor, Queensland Rural, Charters Towers for clients, Sheahan Land and Cattle, Tweedsmuir Station, Richmond. The Tweedsmuir draft averaged $8250. Parkinga Gold Pty Ltd., Penaddi, Capella returned to take five a $13,200 average.
Full report in next weeks Queensland Country Life.
