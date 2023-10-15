Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

View From the Paddock: The enchanting secret we bushies keep

By Chantal Corish
October 15 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chantal Corish, rural psychologist.
Chantal Corish, rural psychologist.

The image of rural Australians is often misconstrued as one that expounds us all as weather-beaten, depressed simpletons hoping for a drop of rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.