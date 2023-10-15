The image of rural Australians is often misconstrued as one that expounds us all as weather-beaten, depressed simpletons hoping for a drop of rain.
They've got the 'hoping for a drop of rain bit' right, but if you do a quick Google search you'll find research that reveals us bushies score better than our urban mates on life satisfaction indicators and wellbeing.
Apparently, this often comes down to greater connectedness - we in the bush are less lonely because our smaller populations make us more visible to those who live and work around us.
We have more informal support networks, and we generally have higher rates of volunteering, which helps build empathy, understanding and a sense of belonging.
I bring this up because my PhD research has me focused on the problem of attracting and retaining workers to rural Australia, which has become increasingly difficult in recent times, particularly for those needing farm staff.
What we know is that people will happily move to a rural area for a desired job if their families are content living there.
Contentment entails things like their partners being able to find satisfying work, their children being able to fit in and enjoy their new schools, and access to essential services like doctors, dentists and childcare.
It also entails a community having decent 'amenity' - that is, how the town looks and feels to live in. Think invigorating and accessible green spaces like parks and botanic gardens; and enjoyable and pleasant public areas.
But above all and most importantly, people moving to small towns to work and live need to feel like they are welcomed to the community, and after a period of time, they need to feel like they belong.
This is something we can all play a part in. Rural people's superpower has always been our ability to be friendly and connect, and we should use it to our advantage.
Undeniably, rural and remote populations experience a greater prevalence of chronic health conditions and generally poorer health due to less access to medical facilities; and we do often face up-hill battles at the hands of unpredictable weather patterns.
But ultimately, those of us who live in the bush know we are on to a good thing. We just have to work out how to share it better with the rest of the country, perhaps starting with changing that down-trodden image.
- Chantal Corish, rural psychologist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.