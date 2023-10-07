Queensland Country Life
Organic certification pays off at the processor for Roma's Ward family

Ellouise Bailey
Ellouise Bailey
October 7 2023 - 5:00pm
Denis and Elena Ward, Campo Santo, at Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale where they purchased two bulls to average $13,500.
Roma Graziers Denis and Elena Ward, Campo Santo, have recently become organically certified and say the premium they'll be getting at the processors is the proof in the pudding.

