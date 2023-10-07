Organic certification pays off at the processor for Roma's Ward family

Roma Graziers Denis and Elena Ward, Campo Santo, have recently become organically certified and say the premium they'll be getting at the processors is the proof in the pudding.
They run a commercial herd of about 900 breeders spread across five properties totalling about 12,140 hectares (30,000 acres).
They don't stud, but they're not afraid to spend good money on stud-quality animals to improve their herds.
The Wards purchased two bulls, lot 521, JK Maximus, for $20,000 and lot 664, Ooline Evoke 2083, for $7000 at the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale, to introduce new genetics and aim for heavier carcases.
"We love Brahman cattle and we're very proud of our herd and we just want to keep upgrading our herd and the only way you can do that is buying these top quality bulls," Mr Ward said.
What caught their eye was the amount of meat, flesh, bone size, and the overall scale of the animals . They were hoping to get replicas of the bulls they bought in their herd and good quality heifers.
"They're also early maturing animals and that's what we want in our sale cattle."
They will need to isolate the bulls for 21 days before being suitable to be put over heifers that will eventually drop calves to be sold into the organic market.
Currently they have calves dropping that will be the first generation of organic steers heading to market once they hit 24 months-of-age.
The Wards said it was a long process to become organically certified due to the amount of paperwork, but in the end most of their practices were already in-line with the audit requirements.
They said Brahman were a good breed for the organic market due to their hardiness and the fact they didn't need to spray for flies or dip for ticks. They often cross with Charolais or Santa Gertrudis.
The only difficulty they said may be sourcing organic feed in the case of reduced pasture availability during drought, and were yet to investigate their options.
The Wards indicated they would be willing to let go of the certification during dry periods if it became too hard to maintain, something to think about given their average rain was usually about 600mm a year, but were currently sitting on about 120mm in the last 10 months.
"Our season patterns have changed and we rarely go for such long periods of no rain, but most farmers can adapt to it and live with it," Mr Ward said.
The main reason for pursuing the organic certification was for profitability, with Mr Ward reporting up to $8/kg possible in last year's market.
"We're hoping for the price to remain higher than the non-organic market, there should always be a premium," Mr Ward said.
Mr Ward reported the other advantage of organic cattle was getting the same price per kilogram regardless of what breed they were or how heavy they were, they also indicated less pressure for reduced hump height.
"I think it's going to be a much easier market as it all just goes under the organic banner," he said.
They currently truck their cattle to be processed around 300km away in Toowoomba at Oakey Beef Exports, which would then sell their beef into domestic, EU, and US markets, supplying big retail chains like Costso.
During the height of the sale season they usually picked out the fattest animals and sold about three decks a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.