It may have been one of Australia's best-kept secrets during World War Two, but now the final part of Charleville's Secret World War Two Airbase is open for the world to see, thanks to an innovative tourism project supported by three levels of government.
Officially unveiled on Thursday, both stages of the complex combine to showcase the men and women who served in the Allied Forces and the vital role the Charleville community played in helping to win the war.
The Queensland government committed $1.3m to the first stage, via the Outback Tourism Infrastructure Fund, completed in 2021, and Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said on Thursday the whole complex highlighted an extraordinary time in Charleville's history.
"This interactive visitor experience lifts the lid on an astonishing eight-decade-long military secret, previously known only to those who had sworn oaths of silence," Minister Hinchliffe said.
"With the eyes of the world turning to Queensland on our runway to 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, we want to see Charleville's WWII Secret Base on the radar of US visitors."
The federal government contributed $1m to the second stage of the project through its Building Better Regions Fund and Maranoa MP and Nationals leader David Littleproud said the new facility was a significant milestone for the Murweh shire.
"Not only will this fantastic facility help attract more visitors to regional Queensland, but it will help preserve our country's history for future generations," he said. "I'm honoured to have helped secure the federal government funding that has helped make this vital project possible."
Mr Littleproud also commented that the project was proof of the game-changing impact the Building Better Regions Fund, which has been axed, had on rural, regional and remote Australia.
The Murweh Shire Council put $469,476 into making the project happen and mayor Shaun 'Zoro' Radnedge said that as well as being a great tourism attraction for the region, it was also an acknowledgment of the importance Charleville played in Australia's wartime history.
"Our town hosted thousands of American servicemen between 1942 and 1946," he said. "We need to remember and celebrate the close military alliance between Australian and US forces."
Cr Radnedge acknowledged the support of state and federal governments, saying it was vital to help history be preserved as well as provide an interesting educational experience for residents, young people and tourists alike.
When the $7.94m BBRF funding was announced two years ago, it was noted that $6m would go towards building the Outback Museum of Australia, $1.5m would be for the second stage of the WWII Secret Airbase plus the Charleville Airport Museum, and $440,000 was for the Smiley Museum at Augathella.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.