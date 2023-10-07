Queensland Country Life
Secret World War Two Airbase tourism atrraction at Charleville opened

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
October 8 2023 - 10:00am
Murweh Shire Council mayor Shaun 'Zoro' Radnedge, Maranoa MP David Littleproud, and state Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe officiate at the opening. Picture supplied.
It may have been one of Australia's best-kept secrets during World War Two, but now the final part of Charleville's Secret World War Two Airbase is open for the world to see, thanks to an innovative tourism project supported by three levels of government.

