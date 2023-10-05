Queensland Country Life
Silverdale prices ease without processor, feedlot buyers

October 6 2023 - 8:44am
Show potential steers make $625 at Silverdale
Show potential steers make $625 at Silverdale

Prices were slightly easier at Silverdale on Wednesday due to the absence of some major processors and feedlots.

