Show potential steers make $625 at Silverdale

Prices were slightly easier at Silverdale on Wednesday due to the absence of some major processors and feedlots.
Weaner steers and heifers remained similar to the previous week, according to agents.
Heavy Santa cows from A.R Griffiths made 185.2c/kg or $1361/hd.
Santa cows from Coochin Farming made 178.2c/kg or $949/hd.
Friesian dairy cull cows from D and D Abraham made 150.2c/kg or $944/hd.
Murray Grey bulls from O and K Rasmussen made 176.2c/kg or $1304/hd.
Charbray heavy feeder steers from K.A Muller sold for 223.2c/kg or $1072/hd.
Hereford cross light feeder steers from C.M Reinke made 210.2c/kg or $642/hd.
Droughtmaster grain assisted heifers from Wards Engineering made 219.2c/kg or $775/hd.
Braham weaner heifers from Viking Guard sold for 146.2c/kg or $407/hd.
Limousin cross weaner steers offered by S.W Freiberg made 211.2c/kg or $517/hd.
Limousin cross show potential weaner steers, also from S.W Freiberg, made 250.2c/kg or $625/hd.
